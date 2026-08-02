Twin Falls active shooter update: Is the suspect in custody after deadly In-N-Out shooting?

Earlier, Palmer had told CBS News that the gunman was no longer considered a threat, but would not confirm if the suspect had been taken into custody, nor would he say if only one suspect was involved.

Palmer confirmed the shooter is deceased and all shelter-in-place orders have since been lifted. The shooting began inside a nearby In-N-Out restaurant, Palmer told CNN.

Multiple people were killed and at least two others injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in one of Twin Falls, Idaho's busiest commercial areas, according to Josh Palmer, the Twin Falls public information officer, as per CNN.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador said in an earlier social media post that along with Twin Falls police, “Idaho State Police, and fire and paramedic crews remain on scene working to secure the area.”

The situation unfolded before 2:30pm local time. Social media videos showed people fleeing a shopping center parking lot as multiple gunshots were heard, with one video showing a person carrying what appeared to be a firearm getting into a parked sedan outside the restaurant.

Police lock down area as investigation continues Saturday's shooting unfolded in a stretch of the city's north side filled with hotels, national retailers and restaurants that serve both residents and travelers, as per CNN. Twin Falls is a regional hub for southern Idaho, located about 130 miles southeast of Boise.

The Twin Falls Police Department had urged residents to avoid the area, saying nearby roads and the Perrine Bridge, the primary crossing over the Snake River Canyon for miles, were closed. “We are asking all residents and visitors to avoid the area so officers and first responders can work safely,” the department said in a statement on social media.

Idaho lawmakers also responded to the shooting. Senator Mike Crapo wrote on X, “I urge locals and visitors to obey all directions from law enforcement, avoid the area, and report any suspicious activity immediately,” adding, “I'm grateful for the swift response of Idaho's first responders.”

Rep Mike Simpson wrote, “My team is closely monitoring the situation as more information becomes available from the Twin Falls Police Department.”

One local resident wrote on Facebook, “My girlfriend is still locked in swig there. Cop came in and said to sit tight and they are all actively looking. Entire area is locked off and if you want to get near family/friends locked here you have to park in the sierra lot.”

In a follow-up post, he said, “Swat team is here and gearing up. KMVT says 1-2 shooters and my gf and others that work there are saying 3 and other witnesses have said possibly 3.”

Another resident wrote, “He fled on foot down the trail where the new hotel is being built, 3 people shot and from what I’m seeing one was a head shot stay safe out there.”