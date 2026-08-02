Rathdrum Hidden Valley Fire update: Vegetation blaze in Kootenai County; check evacuation map as scary visuals emerge

A vegetation blaze dubbed the Hidden Valley Fire broke out in Rathdrum, Idaho on August 1. The fire was reported in the 13500 block of West Hidden Valley Road, in Rathdrum in Kootenai County. A vegetation fire was reported in Rathdrum, Idaho. Image for representational purpose. (Unsplash) As per WatchDuty, which tracks active fires across the US, the blaze is currently at 0.25 acres. Meanwhile, an evacuation notice was put out by the Kootenai County Emergency Management, who also shared a map of the area. Also Read | Grants Pass fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as videos capture growing wildfire “GET READY Evacuations have been put in place in Rathdrum in Evacuation Zone EZ-39 for the area around Hidden Valley Rd and Songbird Ln. Additional information will be provided as it is received,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, another person shared a map where the fire broke out. “New fire reported less than an hour ago in Hidden Valley outside Rathdrum,” they wrote.

Rathdrum Hidden Valley Fire: Scary visuals emerge Scary visuals from the Hidden Valley Fire at Rathdrum were also shared online. “There’s a fire on rathdrum mountain if you guys didn’t know,” one wrote, while sharing a photo of smoke.

Another shared a video which showed a helicopter flying over the fire.

“Just now at Hidden Valley Rathdrum fire...” the person wrote on a local group. Yet another person shared a photo of the fire.

“Sizable fire at Ed mael’s place on hidden valley rd near songbird rd. Looks like they have it somewhat contained,” the person wrote. A person also shared several photos of the fire. However, they did not mention whether it was from the one at Rathdrum. Notably, the Spokane fire in Washington State also has the attention of many people.