Want to work in Germany? Here's everything Indian professionals need to know before applying for visa

Germany continues to attract skilled professionals from India as employers across sectors seek workers to fill labor shortages. For Indian citizens planning to take up employment in the European country, obtaining a German work visa is a mandatory step before relocating. German national flag. (Unsplash)

Applicants must secure a job offer from a German employer before applying for a national employment visa. Those who do not yet have an offer may instead consider Germany's Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte), which allows eligible foreign nationals to enter the country and look for work.

Where can Indians apply? Indian applicants can submit their work visa applications through the German diplomatic mission responsible for their region.

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Applications are accepted at the German Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulates General in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Depending on the jurisdiction, applicants may also be required to submit their applications through an authorized visa application center such as VFS Global.

The embassy and consulates serve different states and Union Territories, with applicants required to apply only at the mission responsible for their place of residence.

How to apply The application process begins after an applicant receives a job offer from an employer in Germany.

Applicants must first book a visa appointment with the relevant German mission. Appointments can generally be scheduled up to six months in advance.

Before the appointment, applicants must gather the required documents, including a valid passport, employment contract or job offer, proof of academic and professional qualifications, health insurance and other supporting documents required for a national employment visa.

Applicants are also required to complete and sign the national visa application form along with additional declarations requested by the German authorities.

Visa fees and processing time The visa fee for adults is €75, while applicants under 18 pay €37.50.

Payment methods vary by mission. While some German consulates accept only demand drafts, others also allow cash payments.

After submitting the application and attending the visa interview, processing generally takes around 15 working days at the German Embassy in New Delhi. However, applicants are advised to apply well in advance, as processing may take longer during peak travel seasons or if additional verification is required.

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Opportunity card for job seekers Applicants who do not yet have a job offer can instead explore Germany's Opportunity Card, introduced to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union.

The permit allows eligible professionals to enter Germany to search for employment while meeting prescribed qualification and financial requirements. Once a suitable job is secured, holders can apply for the appropriate residence permit to continue working in the country.

With Germany continuing to face shortages of skilled workers in sectors ranging from engineering and healthcare to information technology, the country remains one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian professionals looking to build careers abroad.