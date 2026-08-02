'I work till 2 am, still feel alone': NRI husband's viral post sparks debate on marriage and parenting

"I know raising a young child is incredibly demanding, and I'm not trying to minimize that," he wrote. "I have a lot of respect for the effort it takes." However, HT.com cannot independently verify the user's claim.

He said his wife is the primary caregiver for their young child, preparing the child's meals, feeding him and looking after him throughout the day.

In his post, the man said he works full-time and continues doing household chores until 1 or 2 am almost every day. He listed cooking meals for himself and his wife, cleaning the house, doing the laundry, taking out the garbage, grocery shopping, booking appointments and handling other household responsibilities as part of his daily routine.

The 34-year-old, who said he and his wife are raising a young child abroad, posted on Reddit, seeking honest advice from other NRI parents before making what he described as "major decisions" about his future. His account has since sparked widespread discussion on the division of household responsibilities, the challenges of parenting, in-law interference and the importance of trust between spouses.

An NRI man's appeal for "perspective, not validation" has gone viral after he shared how balancing work, household responsibilities, childcare pressures and years of family conflict left him questioning the future of his marriage.

Even so, he said the combination of a full-time job and what he described as most of the household work had left him "completely burnt out," adding that he spends nearly every waking hour either working professionally or taking care of chores.

Years of family tensions added to strain The Reddit user said the couple's relationship had been under strain since the early days of their marriage.

He wrote that he lost his father around the time of his wedding and felt he received little emotional support while grieving. He also said he felt pressured by his wife's family to proceed with the wedding despite his personal loss.

At the same time, he acknowledged that his own mother had been "a difficult mother-in-law" and said he understood why his wife had been hurt by her behavior. According to the post, he has since limited contact with his mother and sister, but conversations with them continue to trigger disagreements between the couple.

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Breach of confidence becomes 'turning point' The man said his mental health had deteriorated under the combined pressure of work, household responsibilities and ongoing marital conflict. Hoping for support, he opened up to his wife about his emotional struggles and painful childhood experiences that he had rarely shared with anyone.

His wife's parents are currently staying with the family to help care for their child. According to the post, he later overheard them making jokes about his mental health and mocking the childhood trauma he had disclosed privately.

The incident, he wrote, made him realize that deeply personal conversations he believed were confidential had been shared without his knowledge.

"That moment has become a turning point for me," he wrote, adding that it made him question whether he could be emotionally vulnerable in his own marriage and whether the trust between them had been permanently damaged.

Seeks perspective from fellow NRI parents Rather than assigning blame, the man repeatedly acknowledged that he may have contributed to the situation and asked users to offer honest feedback.

He asked NRI mothers whether it is reasonable for one partner to work full-time while also handling most household chores or whether he was underestimating the demands of full-time childcare. He also sought advice from NRI fathers on how they divide responsibilities at home and asked couples how they had prevented in-laws from affecting their marriages.

Reactions focus on workload and breach of confidence The post drew a wide range of responses, with many Reddit users saying the husband's account pointed to an unsustainable division of labor and a serious breach of trust.

Several commenters stressed that childcare for a young child is exhausting and often invisible, but argued that one partner should not be expected to shoulder nearly all household responsibilities alongside a full-time job. Others said the alleged disclosure of his mental health struggles and childhood trauma to family members without his consent was more concerning than the division of chores, describing confidentiality between spouses as fundamental to a healthy marriage.

A few users also urged caution, saying readers had only heard one side of the story and encouraging the couple to seek honest communication or professional counselling before making irreversible decisions.

The Reddit user further questioned how important confidentiality should be between spouses, asking whether others would feel hurt if deeply personal information, including struggles with mental health and childhood trauma, were shared with family members without consent.

Ending his post, he said he was "looking for perspective, not validation," and invited readers to tell him if they believed he was wrong or failing to understand his wife's perspective.