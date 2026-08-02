Imphal, The Manipur government has agreed to form a Coordination Committee to review and revise the existing standard operating procedure in connection with the movement of convoys carrying fuel along NH-37 , an official said on Sunday. Manipur govt to form coordination committee to review SoP for movement of convoys along NH 37

The agreement was reached at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to discuss issues related to convoy movement along NH-37 on Saturday evening, the official told PTI.

An official statement said "It was agreed that a Coordination Committee will be formed, to be chaired by Commissioner , along with representatives of Police, CRPF, CAF&PD department along with core committee of consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters' Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG distributors and drivers' associations."

The committee will review and revise the existing SoP in respect of convoy movement along NH-37 and submit its report to the government within a month, it said, adding that "the revised SoP will be published in the state gazette.

It also said that "the state Home department/ Police headquarters will issue directions to all district SPs/CRPF to strictly follow the existing SoP.

The Home department /PHQ will appoint a nodal officer to oversee the convoy movement along NH-37, and the nodal officer will review the convoy movement along NH-37 every month or as per the need of the situation.

District SPs to be directed to undertake special drive to stop the extortions by miscreants on the field along NH -37, it said.

In July, Petroleum and LPG transporters' associations in the state had urged Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to immediately take action against "rampant extortion" along NH-37, warning that they will suspend operations from July 31 if the problem is not addressed.

The transporters, petroleum, oil and lubricants and LPG tankers have been plying along the Imphal-Jiribam stretch of NH-37 under security escort since the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The associations alleged that nearly 100 tankers in every convoy are forced to pay illegal "taxes" to "looters" along the highway.

"Initially, the amount collected was ₹200 per truck, but it has now increased to ₹7,000 per truck," they alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.