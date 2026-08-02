Ramayana actor Chetan Hansraj slams 'keyboard superstars' for backlash to casting and VFX: 'Critics are in dreamland’
Actor Chetan Hansraj praised the team of Ramayana and shared his belief that Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama is exceptional.
Ever since the trailer of Ramayana was released on Thursday, there has been considerable discussion around the film's casting and VFX. While a section of social media has criticised both aspects, actor Chetan Hansraj, who plays the demon Mali in the Nitesh Tiwari film, has defended the film and its team.
Chetan Hansraj defends Ramayana
In an interview with Variety India, the actor revealed that everyone on the sets of Ramayana was soft-spoken and praised Yash for being gentle with the cast and crew. Chetan added that despite having worked in the industry for 47 years, the 20 days he spent shooting for Ramayana were the best 20 days of his entire career.
Several social media users have criticised Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama, calling him a misfit. Reacting to the debate around the casting in Ramayana, Chetan said, "I think the casting is fabulous. Ranbir as Ram is fabulous. I really like the manner in which he has carried off his look. Sai Pallavi is also very nice. Everyone has their opinion, but Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and the team have done a lot of research for the looks and characters, and finalised the cast after a lot of deliberation.”
Since the trailer was released, the film's VFX has also been dissected extensively online. Chetan described the critics as "keyboard VFX superstars" and said, "They are in dreamland. When you see Ramayana on the big screen, you will understand the scale. It is unfathomable. All these critics don't understand the scale."
About Ramayana trailer
The trailer opens with Yash as Ravana conquering Lanka, before introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Ram, who fights demons alongside Lakshman (Ravi Dubey). After a promise made to Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta), Ram is sent into 14 years of vanvaas, with Sita (Sai Pallavi) choosing to accompany him. The trailer also teases the larger conflict between Ram and Ravana through grand action sequences and VFX, while Lord Hanuman remains absent.
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The film will release in two parts, with the first part hitting the screens on Diwali 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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