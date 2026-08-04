Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Salman Khan's cryptic Karan Arjun hint leaves fans guessing; premiere date out

It’s finally time to gear up for Bigg Boss 20, which is all set to premiere soon. Following months of speculation, the reality show is set to be back with brand new season, celebrating two decades and all new avatar. Hosted by Salman Khan, the first teaser was unveiled on August 4 along with the announcement of the premiere date of the reality show. Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Salman Khan hints at an unexpected twist; here's when the show begins.

[Also read: Salman Khan, Mohanlal to Nagarjuna: Bigg Boss goes pan-India with six editions to air simultaneously from September 2026.]

Salman Khan drops Bigg Boss 20 teaser The teaser opens with Salman Khan making a grand entry on a majestic horse before delivering a cryptic line that has already sparked conversations online. He says, “Joh Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!” A subtle visual clue follows, suggesting there is more to the story than what meets the eye and leaving viewers guessing about the season's biggest twist.

Talking about the upcoming season, Salman Khan said, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

Internet reacts One user on X felt that this season could be similar to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 style. “Khatron wali theme lg rhi (Feels like Khatron Ke Khiladi theme)," they wrote. Another user felt the same, “I think they are Bringing old Contestants Again.” One more user had the same reaction to the teaser and said, “Tagline is ex contestants will be part.”

Who won Bigg Boss 19? The previous season concluded with TV actor Gaurav Khanna winning the trophy. Known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, the actor won ₹50 lakh as prize money. Farhana Bhatt secured the position of the first runner-up in the end. Bigg Boss 19 was aired on August 24, 2025.

Rumoured contestants for Bigg Boss 20 Some of the names who have been rumoured to participate on this season include Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel and Jannat Zubair. Not the first time Nia and Arjun have been rumoured for the reality show but one will have to wait and watch if these stars will participate in it.

On the other hand, Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Ruru Thakur, Uorfi Javed and Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) are some of the names reported till now who have been approached for the show. Mr Faisu is considered one of the largest digital creators in India, Ruru has made a name for herself by MTV Splitsvilla, Uorfi Javed is considered the most popular reality show star and Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), who has won MTV Roadies XX and MTV Splitsvilla X6.

The official contestant list is still under wraps, and fans will have to wait a little longer to know who will finally enter the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss season 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.