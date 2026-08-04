Imran Khan announces comeback with Netflix's Adhure Hum Adhure Tum: 'It's age-appropriate to where I am now'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has remained in the news despite not starring in a mainstream film for the last decade. But the wait for fans eagerly anticipating his comeback is finally over. In a recent interaction, Imran announced that he is returning to films with Netflix's Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. Imran Khan announces comeback.

Imran Khan is back! In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imran called the film a "grown-up romantic comedy" and added that it reflects the phase of life he is in today. He said, "I have just finished shooting a new movie. It's my first movie in 10 years and we're in post-production right now. It's called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's for Netflix and is scheduled to come out end of this year. It's a grown-up romantic comedy... age-appropriate to where I am now."

The project also stars Gurfateh Pirzada. Imran added, "I've just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years."

Though Imran did not reveal much about the film's plot, he suggested that it is a mature romantic comedy and a departure from the youthful coming-of-age characters he largely portrayed during his career. The film marks Imran's first release since Katti Batti in 2015, directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-starring Kangana Ranaut.

About Imran Khan Imran Khan made his acting debut with 2008's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, co-starring Genelia D'Souza. The film was loved by both audiences and critics and, over the years, has attained cult classic status. Imran became known for playing the charming boy-next-door in romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and several others. While he was widely appreciated for his roles in romantic comedies, many still consider his role in the 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly to be his most iconic.

After his last few films failed to perform well at the box office, Imran decided to step away from the film industry and focus on his personal life and family. In an earlier interaction with Vogue, the actor opened up about his decision to quit acting.

He said, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn't have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited by it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.' I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”