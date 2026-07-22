Imran Khan joins CJP protest in Mumbai, marches with students and clicks pictures with them. Watch

A video of Imran marching along with hundreds of students in Mumbai was shared by the X account, Cockroach is Back. Although it was raining, Imran marched along with the crowd with a smile in his face. He was seen fist-bumping with other students and even clicking pictures with eager fans who recognised him in the crowd.

Over the last few days, several Bollywood celebrities have openly spoken up about the CJP-led student protest. On Monday, after students marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament and were met with police force, including lathi-charge and tear gas, many celebrities took to social media to condemn the use of force against the protesters. On Wednesday, protests also surfaced in Mumbai. Actor Imran Khan was seen participating in the protest march to show his solidarity.

A day ago, Imran had expressed his discontent over the police violence at Jantar Mantar. He admitted that using lathi-charge against students made no sense, saying they had already been failed by the system. He wrote, “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."

'Solidarity with the students' The actor added, “Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect? Those who demand ‘organisation’ from students protesting education reform, but don’t apply such lofty standards of accountability to established authority; bootlickers, one and all." Instagram post.

A few days ago, he had also expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wrote, “Standing up for the future @wangchuksworld #ChaloSansad."

Many celebrities have come out in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 23 days, and the CJP-led protest. Some of the celebrities include Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, and others.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday said thousands of protesters had gathered at the Jantar Mantar, with spokesperson Saurav Das sharing visuals of the crowd swelling at the protest site. Speaking to ANI news agency, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed “millions more will come” if the government doesn't agree to their demands. Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs ordered the immediate deployment of 20 additional CRPF companies to Delhi. The CRPF companies are being brought in from West Bengal.