'Bootlickers, one and all': Imran Khan condemns lathi-charge on students during CJP protest

Bollywood celebrities are slowly speaking up about the CJP-led student protest. On Monday, after students marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament and were met with police force, including lathi-charge and tear gas, many celebrities took to social media to condemn the use of force against the protesters. Actor Imran Khan has also expressed his discontent over the incident in his latest Instagram post. Imran Khan supports students protest.

'Beaten down and disowned' Imran admitted that using lathi-charge against students made no sense, saying they had already been failed by the system. He wrote, “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."

'Solidarity with the students' The actor added, “Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect? Those who demand ‘organisation’ from students protesting education reform, but don’t apply such lofty standards of accountability to established authority; bootlickers, one and all."

He concluded, “If we don’t listen to those who have the most at stake today, we forfeit all our tomorrows. There is no choice here but one; Solidarity with the students."

Imran Khan has been vocal about the ongoing CJP protest. He was among the first Bollywood celebrities to openly support the student movement. A few days ago, he had also expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wrote, “Standing up for the future @wangchuksworld #ChaloSansad."