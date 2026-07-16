Imran Khan blasts lack of accountability in NEET paper leak controversy amid Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike for students

The NEET-UG paper leak may no longer dominate headlines, but for lakhs of students whose hard work was overshadowed by the controversy, the fight is far from over. As renowed educator Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day on July 16, support for his protest continued to grow. The latest to speak out is actor Imran Khan, who backed the demand for accountability and said students deserve the same honesty and integrity that is expected of them during examinations. Imran Khan fires at NEET system, says students deserve fairness as Sonam Wangchuk's fast continues. ((ANI Photo/Rahul Singh))

Imran Khan says students deserve fairness Sharing a carousel post on Instagram on Thursday, Imran Khan spoke about following the developments around the NEET controversy over the past few weeks. He wrote, “Following the conversations around the NEET scandal these past few weeks has been quite a ride... as the philosopher Mugatu so eloquently said, 'I feel like I'm taking crazy pills'.”

The actor stressed that the discussion should not be reduced to political differences. “This isn't a political debate... or at least, it shouldn't be,” he wrote.

Calling for accountability from authorities, Imran added, “If we expect students to take exams with integrity, then they are also owed the same degree of accountability from the bodies which oversee the process. Surely this notion is true regardless of which football team (sorry... political party) you cheer for.”

He also addressed the students who have been affected by the controversy, saying, “From the millions of students whose honest efforts were invalidated with barely a shrug; to the millions more who stood up and continue to stand against injustice... I see you. You raise your voices for the best in us, and it is my honour to stand beside you.”