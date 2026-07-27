Delhi HC directs removal Of ‘Kala Hiran’ teaser allegedly inspired by Salman Khan’s case

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed take down of various links concerning teaser of proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is allegedly inspired by actor Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Justice Jyoti Singh said that she will also order removal of interviews given by producer Amit Jani.

Salman’s lawyer advocate Parag Khandhar told HTCity, “In an application filed by Salman Khan before Delhi High Court, today Delhi High Court directed Amit Jani film producer for removal of Kala Hiran movie teaser appearing on various social media platforms and certain interviews, the links of which are provided by Salman khan in his application. The court directed the producer to take it down with in 24 hours failing which concerned social media platforms like YouTube, etc are directed to take it down.”



The actor contends that promotional material released by the makers contains unmistakable references to him, including the depiction of a lookalike wearing his iconic blue bracelet, which has become associated with him.