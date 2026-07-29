Is a major storm coming? Severe thunderstorm alerts issued across US states; hail and flooding risks rise

Severe thunderstorms are threatening several parts of the United States, with weather officials warning of damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and possible flooding as storms move through parts of the country on Tuesday. Fallen trees and damage to an area in the aftermath of a tornado in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin, US, (Amanda Hall via REUTERS)

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe thunderstorm watches across multiple regions, including the DMV area, parts of North Carolina and Colorado, as forecasters warned that storms could strengthen quickly during the afternoon and evening.

DMV faces damaging winds, hail and possible tornado threat A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect for parts of the DMV region until 10 pm, according to WJLA.

Meteorologists said thunderstorms were expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon, with damaging wind gusts posing the primary threat. Large hail and an isolated brief tornado were also possible.

The First Alert Weather Team warned that storms could organize into lines or “bowing segments” and intensify rapidly. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in urban areas and places that have recently experienced significant rain.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm watch covering several Maryland counties, including Montgomery County.

“The primary risk is large hail, damaging winds, and lightning,” the NWS advisory said.

Officials warned that some storm cells could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Residents were advised to stay alert for warnings, secure loose outdoor items and avoid driving through flooded roads.

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Charlotte weather alert: 70 mph winds possible In North Carolina, a severe thunderstorm watch covered Charlotte and surrounding communities, according to WCCB Charlotte.

The strongest storms could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph, along with hail and torrential rain. Meteorologists said hot and humid conditions could provide fuel for stronger storms as a cold front moved closer.

Heat index values were expected to climb between 100 and 105 degrees, creating conditions favorable for storm development.

Forecasters warned that an isolated brief tornado could not be ruled out, particularly in areas north and east of Charlotte. Dangerous lightning, flooding in low-lying areas and rapidly changing driving conditions were also possible.

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Colorado storms could bring ping-pong-ball-sized hail Parts of Colorado, including the Denver area and Eastern Plains, were also under a severe thunderstorm watch through Tuesday evening, according to The Denver Post.

The NWS warned that storms could produce hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, roughly the size of ping-pong balls, along with wind gusts reaching 70 mph.

Meteorologists noted that winds exceeding 50 to 60 mph are considered damaging, with severe thunderstorm winds accounting for a significant portion of weather-related damage across the US.

Officials across affected regions urged residents to keep phones charged, monitor weather updates and move indoors quickly if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. The active weather pattern is expected to ease in some areas after the storms pass, with cooler and less humid conditions forecast in parts of the Carolinas.