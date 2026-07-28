Why is Michael Lombardi on leave at UNC? Inside North Carolina's decision

"The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Michael Lombardi, general manager for the Carolina football program, on paid administrative leave, effective immediately," a statement from UNC read, via On3's Pete Nakos .

The University of North Carolina announced on Monday that Michael Lombardi, the football program's general manager, has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

"As is standard procedure with personnel matters leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits," the statement further read.

What triggered this step The university did not disclose a specific reason for the move.

However, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the decision followed a human resources complaint filed against Lombardi by a former employee in the UNC football front office.

According to the report, the university has launched an investigation into the matter, prompting Lombardi's placement on administrative leave.

According to journalist Pablo Torre, UNC football is also under investigation by the College Sports Commission.

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Torre reported that the commission is responsible for overseeing compliance with NCAA regulations and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules, along with enforcing those standards across college athletics.

Long NFL coaching journey Before joining the Tar Heels, Lombardi also held executive and front-office positions with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

Dream reunion with Belichick Lombardi arrived at North Carolina soon after Bill Belichick accepted the head coaching position in December 2024, reuniting with a longtime associate.

Their professional relationship dates back to 1991, when they worked together with the Cleveland Browns. They later reunited with the New England Patriots, where Lombardi served on Belichick's staff from 2014 to 2016, helping the organization capture two Super Bowl championships.

When he accepted the UNC role, Lombardi described the chance to work alongside Belichick again as “a dream come true.” He also played a significant role in implementing Belichick's vision of running North Carolina's football program with a professional franchise-style structure.

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Belichick is preparing for his second season in Chapel Hill after the Tar Heels finished 4-8 during his debut campaign. North Carolina is scheduled to begin the 2026 season against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29.