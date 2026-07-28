HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry reading Ft. Braj Ratan Joshi, Shivangi Goel, Soumitra Mohan, Alok Kumar Mishra
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: July 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Threads of Freedom 2.0: A Journey From Soil To Soul
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 27 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Listening to Images (Director: Maica Gugolati)
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: July 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Make A Miniature Furry Pup
Where: Fat Lulu's, (First Floor) 11, Khan Market
When: July 28
Timing: 4.25pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Line-Up Comedy Show Ft. Shreya Priyam & Onkar Yadav
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
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