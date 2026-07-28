Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, July 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 01:54:04 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #LitTalk

    What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry reading Ft. Braj Ratan Joshi, Shivangi Goel, Soumitra Mohan, Alok Kumar Mishra

    Gram it: What's the fun if you don't go for a ride when it rains in Delhi! Here's how some visitors were spotted doing just that while enjoying the monsoon at India Gate, Kartavya Path, on Monday. As per India Meteorological Department, localised showers are expected in the city today as well. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: What's the fun if you don't go for a ride when it rains in Delhi! Here's how some visitors were spotted doing just that while enjoying the monsoon at India Gate, Kartavya Path, on Monday. As per India Meteorological Department, localised showers are expected in the city today as well. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: July 28

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Threads of Freedom 2.0: A Journey From Soil To Soul

    Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 27 to 29

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Listening to Images (Director: Maica Gugolati)

    Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

    When: July 28

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Make A Miniature Furry Pup

    Where: Fat Lulu's, (First Floor) 11, Khan Market

    When: July 28

    Timing: 4.25pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Line-Up Comedy Show Ft. Shreya Priyam & Onkar Yadav

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: July 28

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 28, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 28, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes