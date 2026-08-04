Mitch McConnell: Press secretary Stephanie Penn walks away amid journo's question on Senator's health; video viral
Mitch McConnell's staff face scrutiny over his prolonged absence and health. Communications director Stephanie Penn declined questions when confronted.
As Mitch McConnell remains absent amid surging demand for his proof of life, his staff are facing allegations of a cover-up surrounding the 84-year-old Senator's health. As a result, along with McConnell, his family and staff are also facing scrutiny.
One such moment transpired on Monday (August 3) afternoon, when Mitch McConnell's press secretary was confronted about the Senator's prolonged Senate absence and the health issues since the June 12 hospitalization. Journalist Desiree Townsend, who has been covering McConnell's hospitalization at the George Washington Hospital in Washington DC, caught McConnell's press secretary Stephanie Penn at a mall this afternoon.
Penn stayed tight-lipped - revealing no details about the Senator's health. However, Townsend posted the interaction on X, and it subsequently went viral amid the ongoing scrutiny over Mitch McConnell's health.
Also read: 'Forgery is a crime': Mitch McConnell's 'gorgeous signature' on Trump letter fuels speculation
"Senator Mitch McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, refused to answer questions and simply smiled when asked whether it’s fair that she and other staffers continue to be paid while Kentuckians go without representation in the Senate," Townsend wrote in the caption, sharing the video.
Here's the viral video:
Pressure Mounts On Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell has been facing increasing pressure from Kentucky Democrats, led by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear warned that the 84-year-old should "prove he can serve" or resign. Since then, Beshear has continued taking digs at McConnell's prolonged Senate absence.
“As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” Gov. Beshear wrote in a letter to McConnell.
Also read: Mitch McConnell missing posters go viral as Kentucky Senator remains in hospital; Republican described as ‘turtle-like’
Sen. McConnell's office maintains that he is now in rehabilitation after the June 12 hospitalization from a fall. Three proof-of-life photos have been released, even as critics alleged that they could be old.
As Kentucky recovers from the tragic flooding in July, Senator McConnell, along with Sen. Rand Paul and US House Rep. Andy Barr wrote a joint letter to President Donald Trump on July 28 asking him to approve Gov. Beshear's request for disaster declaration. Many claimed that Sen. McConnell's signature on the letter looked more immaculate than his recent signatures in public documents.
As of August 3, Mitch McConnell has been absent for 51 days from the US Senate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More