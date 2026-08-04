Robbie Ray trade: How much will Giants pay after sending pitcher to Padres and why are they covering the cost?
Robbie Ray, long viewed as a likely trade candidate, is headed to the Padres, with the Giants expected to receive Miguel Mendez and Joniel Hernandez.
The San Francisco Giants remained active ahead of the MLB trade deadline by reportedly parting ways with veteran left-hander Robbie Ray in a deal with National League West rival the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN.
Robbie Ray trade package
Ray had been widely viewed as one of the Giants' most likely trade candidates leading up to Monday's deadline.
Reports indicate that San Diego is expected to send prospects Miguel Mendez and Joniel Hernandez to San Francisco as part of the return package.
How is the deal structured?
Financial terms are also a notable part of the agreement. MLB insider Dennis Lin reported that the Giants will continue to cover a significant portion of Ray's remaining contract obligations after the trade.
"The Giants will take half the money owed to Robbie Ray, including half the $1 million assignment bonus, in the trade to San Diego, a source tells @extrabaggs," Lin tweeted on X.
The 34-year-old is currently in the final season of the five-year, $115 million contract he originally signed with the Seattle Mariners. He is owed a $25 million salary for 2026, with reports indicating the Giants will pay half of the remaining financial commitment as part of the trade.
Ray boosts Padres pitching
For San Diego, the move signals an aggressive push toward contention after uncertainty over whether the club would buy or sell at the deadline.
Ray is expected to strengthen a rotation that has lacked consistency throughout the season. His 3.08 ERA would rank as the best among all qualified Padres starters, although several advanced metrics project his ERA to be closer to the mid-4.00 range.
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Even with the gap between his traditional numbers and underlying metrics, Ray brings much-needed dependability to the middle of San Diego's rotation.
After recovering from the UCL injury that sidelined him in 2023, he returned to make 32 starts in 2025 and has already taken the mound 21 times this season.
Ray's metrics remain encouraging
His value extends beyond simply staying healthy. While his strikeout and walk numbers have regressed from last year, the underlying data suggests his elevated walk rate may not accurately reflect how he has pitched.
Ray has thrown a first-pitch strike 60.4% of the time this season, slightly above his career average of 59.6%.
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However, his walk rate has climbed to 11.1%, coinciding with a zone rate of 43.4% compared to his career average of 47.6%, indicating he has relied more on getting ahead early before trying to induce hitters to chase pitches outside the strike zone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More