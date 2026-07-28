T-Mobile SOS, outage map: Nationwide service outage hits thousands
Many customers say their phones have switched to SOS mode, leaving them unable to make calls or use mobile data.
T-Mobile is experiencing a nationwide outage, with thousands of users across the United States reporting service disruptions. Many customers say their phones have switched to SOS mode, leaving them unable to make calls or use mobile data.
See the outage map here.
Downdetector reports
According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began surging around 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. Users from across the United States, including California, New Jersey, Washington, Utah, Florida, Minnesota, and New York, reported issues ranging from a complete loss of signal to mobile internet outages.
One user reported, "SOS here in northern UT for about 5 minutes."
Another wrote, "Why is my phone in sos in Melbourne fl what is going on I just joined this company I’m so upset."
A third user added, "No data in Minneapolis, can't call out. Very frustrating."
Another reported, "I've got no service and no internet connection. NYC."
One longtime customer expressed frustration, writing, "I've had a cell since the mid-nineties. Never lost service for this long! Starting to rethink getting another landline with all the crazy going on."
Social media reports
Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.
One user asked, "Is T-mobile down for anyone else ? I’m in SOS for some reason."
Another wrote, "Anyone else’s T-Mobile service acting up? I’m all of sudden in SOS mode in the middle of the desert."
A third user commented, "RIP to all the Dasher/Uber drivers trying to work while t-mobile is down."
Another expressed, "This is how I know we won’t survive a natural disaster if everyone is freaking out about T-Mobile being down and phones being on SOS mode."
Another wrote, "Fix your shit or give us money back on our bill. This is insane to not have service for this long."
As of now, T-Mobile has not publicly acknowledged the outage or provided an estimated timeline for when service will be restored.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More