After T-Mobile outage, Mint Mobile service goes down for thousands; users report SOS mode

Mint Mobile is experiencing a service outage affecting thousands of users across the United States. Many customers reported that their phones switched to SOS mode, showing "Emergency calls only" and leaving them unable to access regular cellular service. The disruption comes amid a wider T-Mobile outage affecting users nationwide. Mint Mobile is experiencing a service outage in US. (UnSplash)

Downdetector reports According to Downdetector, reports of the Mint Mobile outage began coming in around 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users said their phones suddenly switched to SOS mode, preventing them from making calls or sending texts.

Reports came from across the United States, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, Texas, California, Missouri, and New York, with customers describing issues ranging from lost signal to no mobile data access.

One user reported, "Texting also down for my t9 phone. Internet on T-Mobile seems to be working but mint Mobile is offline in sw mo."

Another added, "Service is down for me as well. Emergency calls on, no data. Ironically my kids are also on mint as well in my house and theirs works."

A third user wrote, "Down in La Habra, CA... went to Placentia the Fullerton, ended up in Anaheim, and still no service."

Another frustrated customer reported, "Emergency calls only in Richmond, VA. I've been hung up on 6 times without getting to a human, on chat for over an hour. No response from anyone."

Another person wrote, "Is this a mint mobile issue? My phone is stuck in SOS no matter where I drive. I can't get signal anywhere in Charleston SC."

Mint Mobile has not yet acknowledged the outage or provided an estimated timeline for when service will be restored.

T-Mobile outage The Mint Mobile outage reports came as T-Mobile users across the country also reported widespread service issues. According to Downdetector, T-Mobile outage reports began surging around 4:15 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Customers in states including California, New Jersey, Washington, Utah, Florida, Minnesota, and New York reported issues. By 6 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 80,000 outage reports related to T-Mobile's service disruption.