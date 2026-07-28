Wisconsin tornado damage: Videos show destruction in Appleton and Menasha; officials urge caution
Videos shared on social media captured the storm's aftermath, showing damaged homes, uprooted trees and debris strewn across neighborhoods.
A powerful tornado swept through parts of Wisconsin on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction and knocking out power to thousands of residents. The communities of Appleton and Menasha appeared to be among the hardest hit as severe storms tore through the region.
Videos show widespread destruction
Videos shared on social media by residents and storm chasers captured the storm's aftermath, showing damaged homes, uprooted trees and debris strewn across neighborhoods.
One widely shared clip showed twisted metal, broken lumber and other wreckage scattered across a highway as drivers carefully navigated around the debris.
What meteorologists and authorities said
National Weather Service meteorologist Holley Kamba said the agency had received numerous reports of damage across southern Outagamie County and eastern Winnebago County.
“We have been receiving calls of damage with a lot of trees down, power lines down,” Kamba said. “We’ve been searching for some pictures of the structural damage.”
As of Monday evening, there had been no confirmed reports of injuries, she added.
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The Appleton Police Department said on social media that it was aware of “several downed trees and large tree limbs throughout the city." Some traffic signals were out, and some roads were “heavily backed up,” the department said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he did not yet have any confirmation of fatalities or injuries in the county, which includes Appleton. But he said there was “extensive and severe damage” in Menasha and Fox Crossing with reports of collapsed buildings.
“All indications are that this was a devastating system that has caused extensive damage,” Nelson said.
He urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, citing downed power lines, road closures and widespread storm damage.
“Stay put if possible,” he said. “Check on loved ones and neighbors.”
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In Menasha, the electric utility said the entire city of about 18,000 people is believed to be without power because of a downed transmission line. Authorities were opening a shelter at a church there for people seeking temporary safety or can’t remain in their homes.
The Menasha Police Department also urged residents to stay indoors.
“We are aware of severe damage in broad areas," the Menasha Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We are asking the public to stay indoors, watch out for downed power lines, do not drive around road closures, and do not drive around the area unless absolutely necessary."
(With inputs from AP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More