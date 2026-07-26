Sioux Falls tornado? Weather update amid severe thunderstorm warning; watch chilling videos from South Dakota
Residents feared about a tornado in Sioux Falls, South Dakota amid a National Weather Service warning for a severe thunderstorm in the area.
Locals feared a tornado in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, July 25, amid a warning for severe thunderstorms in the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning till 9:30pm CDT or 10:30pm ET. They noted that wind speeds could reach up to 70mph at this time.
“Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Sioux Center IA, Hawarden IA and Beresford SD until 9:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!,” NWS shared, along with a map of the areas to be impacted.
Meanwhile, scary videos of the tornado were shared online.
Sioux Falls: Scary videos of storm amid tornado fears
One person on Facebook shared a video of the massive storm, and asked if it was a ‘tornado’.
Another shared a video where strong winds were blowing and there appeared to be rain as well.
“As long as there's NO tornados,” they wrote.
A timelapse video also showed the storm roll into Sioux Falls.
More visuals of the weather from Sioux Falls were also shared online. “Weather Update from Harmodon Park,” one wrote, sharing visuals of the cloud.
Another person shared a panorama image of the storm and wrote “Neighbors. What's the weather report?”.
Notably, despite fears, there's no confirmation of a tornado forming in the Sioux Falls area.
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Sioux Falls weather update
While there was no confirmed tornado, the wind speeds were massively high and the same was confirmed by several weather watchers on social media. A storm chaser shared a map on X and wrote “Confirmed winds over 80mph in the Sioux Falls area, heading east along MN/IA border.”
Another page providing weather updates added “A dangerous line of severe storms is slamming the Sioux Falls, SD metro right now, with a 72 MPH wind gust just measured at the airport. This destructive line is pushing east into southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Seek shelter indoors immediately!”.
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Meanwhile, NWS Sioux Falls noted “We're seeing widespread 60 to 70 mph winds moving through the Sioux Falls area at 840pm.”
Some people complained of damage after the strong winds at Sioux Falls. “I got some fence damage also. That wind was intense,” one person noted. Another added “lots of branches down around Terry Redlin neighborhood.” Yet another noted “Little fence damage, could have been worse!”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More