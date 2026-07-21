Tornado confirmed near Mosinee, Wausau, Wisconsin on alert; scary videos emerge - latest update

A tornado was confirmed 5 miles southwest of Mosinee and 17 miles south of Wausau, in Wisconsin, on Monday, July 20. University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point made the announcement urging people to take shelter. A tornado was confirmed southwest of Mosinee and south of Wausau in Wisconsin. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) “Tornado Warning (8:04 p.m.) At 8:04 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 5 miles southwest of Mosinee, or 17 miles south of Wausau, moving east at 40 mph. Please seek shelter!,” they wrote. A video of the tornado was also shared on X.

A weather bot notification on X also read “A law enforcement-confirmed tornado is on the ground in southwestern Marathon County, WI, moving east toward Stratford and Mosinee. Multiple schools and mobile home parks are in the direct path. Take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor now!”. It added “spotters confirmed this tornado near Mosinee, heading toward Stevens Point by 830 PM. Take cover now, mobile homes and roofs at risk. Warning runs till 845 PM CDT.” Also Read | Chilling visuals of violent tornado in China surface as storm, heavy rain kill 10 Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) noted that a tornado warning continued for Mosinee WI until 8:15pm CDT (9:15pm ET). They shared a map of the areas likely to be impacted.

A storm chaser also shared an updated for Wausau. “CONFIRMED TORNADO south of Wausau WI moving 40mph! Spotters watching it RIP through Marathon County RIGHT NOW. Seek shelter IMMEDIATELY!,” they wrote on X. Another person replied to a Fox6 meteorologist, saying “The chasers were videoing a tornado near Wausau for TWELVE minutes on the ground before a warning came out!! They said it was so bizarre because the radar wasn’t showing it should’ve even been there.” An alleged photo of the tornado was also shared online.

“OTUS deployed on a tornado but was slightly too far to risk in forest, drone confirmed it was completely condensated to the ground, just east of Mattoon, WI,” the person who posted the posted the photo wrote. Another video of the tornado was put up on Facebook.