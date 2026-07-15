San Antonio tornado videos: Disaster declaration issued for Bexar County amid flood concerns; check advisory for locals
A tornado struck northwest Bexar County near The Rim on Wednesday morning. Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather.
A tornado struck some areas of San Antonio on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado affected the northwest region of the city, specifically along Interstate 10 close to Shavano Park.
At this time, it remains uncertain whether there were any injuries resulting from the tornado.
This comes as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Bexar County about 8 a.m. "Confirmed tornado crossing I-10 between The Dominion and Shavano Park. Movement is northeast. Seek shelter if you are the path of this storm," the NWS wrote on X.
San Antonio tornado videos: Flash flooding remains a concern
The footage of the tornado showed that it was on the ground for under a minute.
The NWS will carry out an assessment to ascertain the tornado's trajectory and intensity.
In the event of a tornado warning, it is advisable to avoid windows and seek refuge in the innermost part of your home.
Meanwhile, flooding continues to be the main issue for residents of San Antonio until Thursday. “Widespread showers and scattered storms continue, with embedded heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing across Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Bandera, and northwest Bexar County. Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you encounter a flooded road!” NWS Austin/San Antonio said.
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Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration
On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for numerous counties throughout Texas, including Bexar County, in response to severe storms that resulted in significant rainfall.
“The protection of Texans is my top priority,” Abbott stated in a press release. “As severe storms and the threat of dangerous flash flooding continue across the state, this disaster declaration ensures we can rapidly deploy state resources to support local communities. Texas is positioned to respond quickly and effectively.”
The disaster declaration encompasses 59 counties, extending from the Gulf Coast to the Central Texas area.
As reported by KSAT’s Weather Authority team, certain areas in Bexar County experienced rainfall amounts reaching up to 3.5 inches on Tuesday.
Governor Abbott initiated round-the-clock operations at the state emergency operations center. He urged Texans to avoid flooded roadways, keep an eye on local weather updates, and prepare emergency supplies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More