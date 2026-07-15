San Antonio tornado videos: Disaster declaration issued for Bexar County amid flood concerns; check advisory for locals

A tornado struck some areas of San Antonio on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado affected the northwest region of the city, specifically along Interstate 10 close to Shavano Park. A tornado impacted northwest San Antonio on Wednesday, particularly near I-10 and Shavano Park (NWS) At this time, it remains uncertain whether there were any injuries resulting from the tornado. This comes as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Bexar County about 8 a.m. "Confirmed tornado crossing I-10 between The Dominion and Shavano Park. Movement is northeast. Seek shelter if you are the path of this storm," the NWS wrote on X.

San Antonio tornado videos: Flash flooding remains a concern The footage of the tornado showed that it was on the ground for under a minute. The NWS will carry out an assessment to ascertain the tornado's trajectory and intensity. In the event of a tornado warning, it is advisable to avoid windows and seek refuge in the innermost part of your home. Meanwhile, flooding continues to be the main issue for residents of San Antonio until Thursday. “Widespread showers and scattered storms continue, with embedded heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing across Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Bandera, and northwest Bexar County. Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you encounter a flooded road!” NWS Austin/San Antonio said. Also Read: Wildfires in Canada and Minnesota trigger poor air quality alerts across Midwest and Northeast US