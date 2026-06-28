Greenville, Anderson SC weather radar: Severe thunderstorm warning issued; is a tornado possible?
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Upstate South Carolina
Residents across Upstate South Carolina were urged to seek shelter Saturday after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.
There are currently no tornado warnings issued by the NWS.
Forecasters warned that strong thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, hail and torrential rainfall as they tracked across the region. The warning remains in effect until 4:15 pm local time.
Officials warn of hail as big as 0.75 inches and Winds as high as 60 mph.
“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll-free,” NWS warned.
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Storms bring threats of damaging winds and hail
The National Weather Service defines a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as an alert issued when a storm is producing or is expected to produce winds of at least 58 mph, hail measuring one inch or larger, or both.
The NWS released a statement at 2:32 p.m that read, “Northeastern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina, Central Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina, East central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina, until 3:30 p.m. EDT. At 2:32 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Clemson, or near Six Mile, moving east at 30 mph.”
Meteorologists warned that the strongest cells could produce brief but intense rainfall, which can reduce visibility. Localized flooding is also possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas where heavy rain falls repeatedly over a short period. Drivers were urged to slow down on wet roads.
The NWS has issued a warning to anticipate power line and tree damage. Easley, Powdersville, Piedmont, Central, Liberty, West Pelzer, Norris, Six Mile, Williamston, and Lake Keowee are among the affected areas.
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Residents advised to monitor weather radar and take shelter
The NWS advises residents to move into a sturdy building at the first sound of thunder and remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.
Emergency officials encouraged residents to monitor local weather radar and trusted sources for updated warnings, watches and forecast changes. Conditions can change rapidly as thunderstorms strengthen or weaken.
According to tips from the Independent Mail, residents should avoid utilizing plumbing or electrical equipment and remain away from windows.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More