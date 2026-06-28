Greenville, Anderson SC weather radar: Severe thunderstorm warning issued; is a tornado possible?

Residents across Upstate South Carolina were urged to seek shelter Saturday after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Spartanburg counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Upstate South Carolina. (Representational) (Unsplash )

There are currently no tornado warnings issued by the NWS.

Forecasters warned that strong thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, hail and torrential rainfall as they tracked across the region. The warning remains in effect until 4:15 pm local time.

Officials warn of hail as big as 0.75 inches and Winds as high as 60 mph.

“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll-free,” NWS warned.

Also read: Boise, Idaho thunderstorm update: Severe weather sparks tornado fears amid rain, hail; scary videos emerge

Storms bring threats of damaging winds and hail The National Weather Service defines a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as an alert issued when a storm is producing or is expected to produce winds of at least 58 mph, hail measuring one inch or larger, or both.

The NWS released a statement at 2:32 p.m that read, “Northeastern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina, Central Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina, East central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina, until 3:30 p.m. EDT. At 2:32 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Clemson, or near Six Mile, moving east at 30 mph.”

Meteorologists warned that the strongest cells could produce brief but intense rainfall, which can reduce visibility. Localized flooding is also possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas where heavy rain falls repeatedly over a short period. Drivers were urged to slow down on wet roads.

The NWS has issued a warning to anticipate power line and tree damage. Easley, Powdersville, Piedmont, Central, Liberty, West Pelzer, Norris, Six Mile, Williamston, and Lake Keowee are among the affected areas.

Also read: Fresh strikes, warnings: US-Iran ceasefire under threat as tensions in Strait of Hormuz flare

Residents advised to monitor weather radar and take shelter The NWS advises residents to move into a sturdy building at the first sound of thunder and remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.

Emergency officials encouraged residents to monitor local weather radar and trusted sources for updated warnings, watches and forecast changes. Conditions can change rapidly as thunderstorms strengthen or weaken.

According to tips from the Independent Mail, residents should avoid utilizing plumbing or electrical equipment and remain away from windows.