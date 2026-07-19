T-Mobile FCC complaint: Why customers say the carrier broke its price lock promise? Explained

T-Mobile is facing fresh questions after responding to an FCC complaint over its decision to move some longtime customers off older plans. The complaint was filed by California customer Alex Gerwer, who says the company promised his internet price would never increase. The FCC gave T-Mobile 30 days to respond, and the carrier has now submitted its explanation. However, Gerwer says the response did not answer his main concern. The dispute is centered on whether T-Mobile’s plan changes go against earlier price lock promises made to some customers. T-Mobile FCC complaint: Why customers dispute its price lock promise? (Via T-Mobile/Facebook)

Alex Gerwer challenges T-Mobile’s price lock According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile told the FCC that it “appreciate[s] the opportunity to provide additional information.”

The company said some of the affected plans were introduced nearly 15 years ago during the 3G and early 4G era. It argued that newer plans offer more value because they include updated features, benefits and access to its current network.

T-Mobile also repeated that some customers could see monthly increases of up to $6 for each voice or home internet line and up to $3 for connected devices such as watches and tablets. It added that most benefits would stay the same, although the Kickback discount is being removed for affected users.

Gerwer, however, believes the company avoided the biggest issue. He says T-Mobile had promised that his internet price would never go up. Customers involved in the Oddo v. T-Mobile class-action lawsuit have also argued that the company failed to honour those earlier price lock commitments.

Also Read: Who is Zyaire Wilkins? FBI arrests student accused of using Steam games to steal cryptocurrency from victims

T-Mobile responds to FCC complaint For now, Gerwer’s complaint is still an informal FCC complaint. That means the agency mainly acts as a mediator and does not issue a formal ruling.

If he is unhappy with T-Mobile’s reply, he can file a formal FCC complaint. That process is closer to a legal case, requires a filing fee and usually involves legal representation.

The dispute also highlights another challenge for customers. T-Mobile recently reminded users that people who accepted its service terms after May 15, 2023, agreed to settle most disputes through individual arbitration instead of jury trials or class-action lawsuits.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent asks investigators to lear a lesson from 40-year-old Thelma Gaston case

Customers must accept the updated terms to continue using the T-Life app, which is the company’s main account management platform. For now, T-Mobile has asked the FCC to close Gerwer’s complaint, while Gerwer says he is considering his next step if he remains unsatisfied with the company’s response.