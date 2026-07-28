London, "Good weekend?" "Bit hot today, isn't it!" "Back in the office again…" Small talk acts like social glue – here’s how to get better at it

We rely on small talk like this, and being good at it is even seen as a mark of conversational competence. Yet its content can feel superficial. Once you notice formulaic expressions such as "how are you" aren't asking the question genuinely, this sort of talk can seem like empty pleasantries or even inauthentic.

So should we be seeking to abandon small talk, or is it fundamental to our social lives?

Maybe think of small talk as a technology: a human invention for accomplishing social goals, as much as a telephone or email is. Like any technology, it has been continuously redesigned – shaped by culture, adapted to institutions, imitated in fiction, performed in media, imported into phone calls and adjusted in inboxes.

It's an evolutionary adaptation that persists because it does something for us.

Anthropologist Bronisław Malinowski called this kind of talk "phatic communion" in the early 20th century. Communion, outside church, names a sense of connection, and that is what small talk is for. Far from meaningless, it is how we open, maintain and signal our relationships.

Its predictability is a feature, not a bug. Generic, low-effort phrases can carry us through stages of interaction such as the greeting before we order a coffee, or laying the groundwork for flirting.

A valuable skill

Small talk is exactly the skill needed to deal with ordinary face-to-face conversations. It's how people get on in public encounters and start getting to know one another better.

After the COVID-19 pandemic and alongside increasing screen time, some worry that people, especially young people, don't know how to talk to each other anymore. Whether this is true or a moral panic, we may be at a turning point of recognising what value small talk has for us.

Small talk is almost certainly not declining, but doing what it has always done: changing shape to accommodate our changing lives. A call to a mobile, with the caller already named on screen, no longer needs the old ritual of working out who's speaking as part of the greeting.

Now we even have AIs that do small talk. And since AIs are so good at convention, they can probably do it better than the average person. Those who excel at small talk probably feel it's yet another human territory the AI are taking over. Those bad at it probably welcome a little reminder of how to start an email.

Some people in neurodiverse communities might appreciate the rule-based, routinised nature of small talk, which helps to navigate otherwise-opaque social expectations; many others are impatient with these forms that seem to get in the way of more meaningful conversation.

But small talk is a skill so important that it's built into training as a crucial aspect of rapport building in service and other businesses, and foundational to the bedside manner of doctors.

Maybe part of the split opinions on small talk is because it covers a diverse array of activities, including everything from greetings to obvious observations and just repeating one another as if the noises alone remind us we're still together.

You can use it to call for a doctor's appointment, with the restaurant server you've met before but don't know well, at a bar when attempting to chat someone up, at the start of an intense political debate with an intellectual frenemy, or to close a conversation with a cherished loved one.

Tailoring small talk to each of these specific situations would demand exactly the sort of effortful calculation that small talk has evolved to spare us.

Maybe whether small talk is good or bad, or whether we love it or hate it, are not the right questions: what we should be asking is, how can we do it better?

The goal is not to turn every encounter into a philosophical dialogue, but to understand that every encounter is an opportunity. Small talk is how we get on in public, how strangers become friends, and how communities are built: one "how are you" at a time.

Making the ritual a little more interesting should emphasise the opportunity without making it a burden. Consider a short comment about a recent event in your own life, or giving someone a specific compliment. The other person can simply politely appreciate it, or build on it.

Small talk is social glue, far from trivial in function despite its sometimes-trivial content. Small talk is an invitation rather than a demand, for as little or as much as we want to make of it. SCY

SCY

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