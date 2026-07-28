Victoria Zardoya cause of death: What happened to Milania Giudice’s friend at Egmont Key? Details emerge
Milania Giudice shared a heartfelt tribute following Victoria Zardoya's tragic death, as more details emerged about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Milania Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, is grieving the loss of one of her closest childhood friends, Victoria Zardoya.
The 20-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute following Victoria's tragic death, as more information has emerged about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Victoria Zardoya cause of death
According to friends and social media tributes, Victoria died after suffering injuries in a fall while vacationing.
A now-deleted Instagram post by her friend, Victoria Silberbusch, stated that Victoria “sadly died after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key.”
In a post that has since been deleted, Silberbusch shared a detailed account of the tragedy at the request of Zardoya's family.
According to the statement, Zardoya suffered fatal injuries after a devastating fall while the group was exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key.
“We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened…Everything changed in a matter of seconds,” the post stated.
What happened at Egmont Key?
Silberbusch explained that Zardoya's friend initially believed she had fallen only one level before realizing the drop was far greater. The group immediately climbed down to reach her and called 911 for emergency assistance.
Emergency crews responded by boat, while a medical helicopter was later brought in to airlift Zardoya to the hospital following what Silberbusch described as an extremely challenging rescue operation.
“Paramedics responded by boat, and a medical helicopter was eventually able to transport her to the hospital after an incredibly difficult rescue. On July 26, Victoria passed away from her injuries," Silberbusch wrote in the now-deleted post.
Giudice family mourns Zardoya's tragic passing
Milania Giudice has been left devastated by the death of one of her lifelong friends. In the aftermath of the tragedy, she shared several childhood photos of herself and Victoria on her Instagram Story, reflecting on a friendship that stretched back many years.
She also reposted a quote that read, "Lowkey hate nostalgia because what do you mean I can never go back," expressing the depth of her heartbreak.
Later, Milania shared another emotional message that stated, "Now I have to remember you for longer than I have known you."
Her mother, Teresa Giudice, also honored Victoria's memory with a brief tribute on her Instagram Story, writing simply, "We love Victoria."
Meanwhile, Joe Giudice confirmed Victoria's passing in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 26, revealing just how closely she had been woven into their family's life after growing up alongside Milania.
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"There are no words for this kind of pain. Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can't believe you're gone," he wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More