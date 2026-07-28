Woman looking for hotel accidentally tries to book a room in prison: ‘Ma’am, this is a jail for women’

Finding weekend lodging can be brutal, but one traveller in the Philippines nearly unlocked the ultimate budget hack: free board, meals, and 24/7 armed security. Planning a getaway, she messaged what she thought was a local hotel to check room availability. The polite staff quickly set her straight, replying, "Ma'am, this is a jail for women." Realising her mix-up, the traveller apologised. However, it became a source of laughter among social media users after the jail authorities posted the interaction online. The jail authorities have posted a conversation with the woman on social media. (Representational image). (Pexels)

What had happened? It all started when the woman reached out to the BJMP Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory via social media to ask about the availability of “rooms” there.

The polite staff quickly pointed out her mistake, correcting her and explaining that she was messaging a prison instead of a hotel. They wrote, “Ma’am, this is a jail for women.” The woman instantly recognised her mistake and apologised by saying “sorry”.

The incident came to light after the jail authorities decided to post the conversation on social media, with the woman’s permission.

“So, a staycation... here we go! It’s perfect timing—the Baguio trip is finally happening this weekend, no longer just a plan that never pushes through,” reads a translated Facebook post shared on the official page of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology?.

The prison authorities wittily continued, “Just a reminder: BJMP jail facilities are not hotels,” adding, “Nevertheless, we continue to strive to keep our facilities safe, secure, and sanitary to ensure the proper and humane care of our Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL), in accordance with the BJMP's mandate.”

Social media reacts: The viral interaction sparked a wave of laughter among social media users, who posted a range of remarks.

An individual wrote, “How fun! At least the jail responded.” Another joked, “Free food, board and lodging may have guards 24/7 so it's safe.” A third joined, “That's better.. no payment, there's security, and food too!”

A fourth commented, “Make a mistake first for a free stay.” Many reacted to the post with laughing-out-loud emoticons.