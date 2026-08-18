Arvind Kejriwal says Satyendar Jain arrested at BJP's 'behest': 'Lies will be exposed again'

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the 2024 Delhi Jal Board corruption case against former minister Satyender Jain will be “proven fake”, accusing the ACB of arresting him at “the behest of the BJP”. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Kejriwal's reaction came as Jain was arrested on Tuesday over alleged corruption in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tenders. The action was taken by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with an FIR registered in 2024.

Accusing the ACB of taking action on “BJP's behest”, Kejriwal said that “lies will be exposed again”, referring to Jain's previous acquittal in another corruption case.

“Satyendra Jain ji has once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP. Just a short while ago, everyone remembers the ordeal they put him through by throwing him in jail. The previous case was fabricated, and this case will be proven fake, too. How long will the BJP's dictatorship continue like this? They throw anyone they please into jail on false charges. Their lies will once again be exposed before the nation, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental torture endured?” he wrote on X.