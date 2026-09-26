Delhi SIR extended, no mandatory ERO hearing: EC takes key decisions amid calls for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a series changes to how it will handle the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and ordered a review of its ECINet portal. This comes days after reports disclosed objections raised internally by two of its three commissioners over control of the poll panel's IT systems. The Election Commission held a key meet on Saturday. At a meeting held at Nirvachan Sadan, and attended by all three members of the poll body, the Commission said voters issued notices during the SIR "for being unmapped and logical discrepancies" will no longer need to appear for a personal hearing before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit such voters at home to collect documents, which will be uploaded to the ECINet portal "for decision by the ERO." ALSO READ: Chirag Paswan, other BJP allies seek EC clarification on 'dissent' row: 'Not to satisfy Oppn, but…’ A hearing will be held "only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO," and will "preferably" be conducted online, with such facilities to be strengthened. The Commission said "any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required."

Deep Dive What are the new deadlines for claims and objections for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi? Why is there controversy surrounding the changes made to Form 6 for young voters? How will Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assist voters concerning the notices they received?

District election officers have also been asked to "create adequate number of help desks/hold special camps" for people living in night shelters, and for labourers, the poor and the homeless, "as per requirement." The Commission said the declaration attached to Form 6 for the SIR "has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," and that outside the SIR period, forms "applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used." On the ECINet system, the Commission said a committee headed by a senior deputy election commissioner, "including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT," will "review the ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules" and submit a report to the Commission. It said any further flexibility required by field officers "will be made operational," and that going forward, "all the new initiatives about IT modules and portals will be discussed in the Committee of Officers (COO) before approval by the Commission." The decision follows a report published by The Indian Express, based on internal documents and interviews, which said election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi separately wrote to cabinet secretary TV Somanathan objecting to changes in work allocation that they said had stripped away a layer of their oversight over the IT backbone of the electoral rolls.