Lalbaugcha Raja immersion: Mumbai bids farewell as iconic Ganesh idol leaves for visarjan

Mumbai’s streets turned into a sea of devotees on Friday as the celebrated Lalbaugcha Raja idol was taken out for immersion, marking the end of the 2026 Ganeshotsav on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees gather as the Lalbaugcha Raja idol begins its journey towards immersion in Mumbai. (lalbaugcharaja/instagram) The idol of the famed deity was taken out for the Visarjan from the Lalbaug area, with thousands of people turning up to catch a last glimpse of Bappa before his immersion. The procession witnessed dhol-tasha, devotional songs and the enthusiasm that Mumbai is known for when it comes to bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha. The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja marked the end of the celebrations for city folks, who had spent days visiting the idol at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek his blessings. The procession that took the deity out for his final voyage was one of the most awaited events for Mumbai’s residents, with people flocking to the roads even hours before the procession began.

A grand farewell to Bappa On September 25, Anant Chaturdashi, the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, came to an end. While idols from private and public mandals were taken out for immersion across Mumbai, the one from Lalbaug had drawn in thousands of people. As the procession with the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja began, crowds gathered at various points, including women and children who turned up to seek the last glimpse of the deity. The streets resonated with music, flowers, and colors as people came together to witness the event. The Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most prominent deities in Mumbai, drawing in lakhs of people every year. With the entire area transforming into a riot of colors, the Lalbaug pandal has become one of the busiest places in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav. Mumbai prepares for Visarjan crowds The city hosted the procession of the famed deity, with elaborate security and traffic arrangements by the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to manage crowds on Anant Chaturdashi. Over 24,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and control traffic during the procession with the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja. Meanwhile, over 25,000 staff members have been deployed by the BMC. In addition, authorities have made arrangements, including artificial ponds, ambulances, medical assistance, lifeguards, and cranes, at various locations to handle emergencies.