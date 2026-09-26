Modi gave more people energy access than anyone in history: Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy in India, saying the country has seen greater energy access under his leadership than in any decade, region or country in human history. Australian PM lauds Modi, India’s energy expansion: ‘More people given access’ (ANI)

“To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign that any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history,” Albanese said at an Asia Society Policy Institute event.

Albanese also highlighted the strengthening relationship between India and Australia, saying Modi was someone with whom Australia had developed close ties. “He is someone who we have a strong relationship with,” he said.

The remarks came as global energy security is under immense strain as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted since the beginning of the war involving the US, Israel and Iran. While countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh have struggled with energy shortages, India has largely maintained stable supplies, with only a limited increase in fuel prices.