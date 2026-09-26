Gangtok, Recurring landslides since August, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, may have severely destabilised the ground beneath Rimbi village in West Sikkim and rendered the area uninhabitable, the state's disaster relief commissioner has said. Recurring landslides threaten to render West Sikkim village uninhabitable

A massive landslide on Thursday night in the Singlitam-Rimbi belt in Gyalshing district deposited a massive amount of debris and destroyed more than 30 houses, forcing families to move hearth and home.

The disaster relief commissioner, Rinzing Chewang, who surveyed the affected areas on Friday, said, "Rimbi may be uninhabitable after the recurring landslides from Singlitam. We have shifted the locals to the Gram Prasasan Kendra, with 107 people currently accommodated at the relief camp."

"Nine houses in Singlitam have also been evacuated," he said. "A geological survey will be conducted after the monsoon to study the landslide and its causes through a multidisciplinary assessment involving various departments."

The administration has moved families to safety as a precautionary measure amid the continuing threat of landslides and flash floods.

Families who lost houses will receive ₹1.3 lakh each, an official said.

Under the Sikkim Housing Scheme, families who have lost their land will be provided land along with a house, while those who still have land will be supported in constructing new houses, officials said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi, saying the safety and well-being of the affected residents were the government's top priority.

Tamang has said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the locals.

He appealed to people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another.

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