TN minister alleges ‘settlement’ efforts to cover up Veeramani POCSO case

The opposition DMK has already said it had no links with Veeramani, 84, in connection with the case.

Despite the police being aware of the case, no effective legal action was taken amid alleged attempts to "settle" the matter involving large sums of money, he said.

Madurai , Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday alleged that efforts were made to "settle" the POCSO case involving Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, accusing the previous DMK regime of shielding the accused.

What steps have been taken to investigate the POCSO case against Veeramani?

What steps have been taken to investigate the POCSO case against Veeramani?

What are the allegations against R Veeramani in the POCSO case?

What are the allegations against R Veeramani in the POCSO case?

Speaking to reporters here, Nirmal Kumar reiterated that the DMK was "overreacting" to the action against Veeramani and alleged that the party was deliberately shielding the granite baron in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences case.

He claimed that an initial complaint against the industrialist in 2024 was systematically suppressed by the previous administration and that a closure report was filed citing "insufficient evidence".

He questioned how alleged attempts to settle the case involving large sums of money and allegations of sexual abuse of a minor could have taken place in the capital without the knowledge of the state intelligence machinery.

"It is impossible for such massive extortion attempts and extra-judicial settlements to occur without the knowledge of the Home department and intelligence officers," Nirmal Kumar said, asserting that the case was prematurely closed to protect the accused after alleged monetary deals were concluded.

The minister assured that a transparent probe would be conducted under the direct supervision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and said law enforcement would not spare anyone found to have participated in attempts to cover up the case, extortion or destruction of evidence.

"There will be absolute impartiality in this investigation. Every individual involved, whether in attempting to shield the accused, profiting from extortion or suppressing evidence, will face strict legal action under the law," Nirmal Kumar said.

The state government has constituted a four-member all-women Special Investigation Team to probe the POCSO case against Veeramani and related matters. The team comprises senior women police officers and will function under the supervision of the Chennai Police Commissioner.

The Chennai POCSO Special Court extended the judicial custody of Veeramani, who was arrested on August 29, till October 9. His earlier remand period ended on Friday.

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