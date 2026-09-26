'Panicked EC ordering special camps after blocking GenZ voters': Congress steps up attack

“A new mandatory section was added, asking whether your parents/grandparents were included in the previous SIR—this created a new hurdle for first-time Gen Z voters. This change is completely illegal,” Ramesh wrote on X.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had made it harder for young voters to register by introducing a new requirement in Form 6, the application form used to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.

The Congress on Saturday levelled fresh allegations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of creating hurdles for first-time, Gen Z voters.

How is the Election Commission responding to allegations of irregularities and manipulation in the electoral process?

How is the Election Commission responding to allegations of irregularities and manipulation in the electoral process?

Why is the Congress party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Why is the Congress party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

What changes were made to Form 6 for voter registration in India?

What changes were made to Form 6 for voter registration in India?

Ramesh also questioned the ECI decision to hold special voter-enrolment camps for young voters in Delhi.

“Late last night, the panicked Election Commission directed officials to set up special enrollment camps for young voters and conduct their “extensive promotion” through social media,” Ramesh said.

The Delhi election office has announced special voter-enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the city on September 29 and 30. The camps will facilitate enrolment of young voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

‘No authority to amend Form 6’ He alleged that the online form was altered in July without an official notification and questioned the Election Commission’s authority to make changes to the statutory form.

“The ECI has no authority to amend Form 6. According to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, this power lies solely with the central government. This is clearly a massive overreach of jurisdiction by the Election Commission.”

There was no immediate comment from the poll body at the time of filing this report.

Ramesh further alleged that the change was made without amendments to the rules governing Form 6 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

“The form was changed without any amendments to the rules governing Form 6 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Such a change can only be made by the central government after giving appropriate notice to Parliament. A statutory form prescribed by law was unilaterally altered by CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the behest of the jittery PM-HM duo,” he added.

Congress demands Kumar's resignation The Congress MP claimed two Election Commissioners had sought withdrawal of the change.

“Coincidentally, both ECs had also demanded the withdrawal of this ‘illegal and unauthorized’ change, “so that young and first-time voters can register their names without any hassle,” he added.

The Congress has alleged that Gen Z voters are being targeted for exclusion from electoral rolls and has called for Kumar to step down.

Ramesh also accused the CEC of violating constitutional procedures and a law enacted by Parliament.

He added that “The CEC has not only breached constitutional traditions and procedures but has also deliberately violated a law passed by Parliament.”

“The Supreme Court must immediately take suo motu cognizance and hold him accountable. As Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Ji has said, Gyanesh Kumar still has the chance to rectify his mistake by resigning and turning approver. India’s youth, in particular, will welcome such a step.”

The party’s remarks came a day after it held nationwide protests seeking Kumar’s removal. The protests followed an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations within any institution.