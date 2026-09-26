MP revenue official lists 51 govt properties in his, wife’s names; suspended
Rajesh Mandloi allegedly registered land parcels in his and his wife’s name, leading to a probe initiated by a complaint against him.
A village-level revenue official in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district was suspended on Thursday for owning 51 government properties after his name emerged multiple times in a list compiled under the Union government’s Svamitva scheme, approved in the state this year.
The list revealed that Rajesh Mandloi, a patwari, owned properties including a courtyard shared by multiple families and public spaces including an open space between houses, a platform in a bus stand and a stepwell. The probe has not yet determined the total value of the properties Mandloi accumulated but a revenue official, who asked not to be identified, said it is likely to run into crores.
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A resident of Khargone area, Mandloi was posted as a patwari in Kolgaon village in 2023, the official said. He registered 48 government land parcels in his own name and three in his wife, Manisha Mandloi’s name during his tenure.
The Svamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nispadan Evam Panjiyan Yojana 2026 (Ownership Rights Record Execution and Registration Scheme) was approved by the state cabinet in June.
Under the scheme, a total of 935 land leases were issued in Kolgaon. The scheme provides rural families with free residential land rights; it waives stamp duty and registration fees on property rights records issued under the scheme.
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A complaint registered against Mandloi by former sarpanch Radheshyam Tomar led to a probe and Mandloi’s suspension. It was alleged that Mandloi, who was responsible for maintaining land records in the area, surreptitiously transferred ownership rights into his wife and his names. “Mandloi and his wife’s names were recorded with ‘malicious intent’ in government land records of Kolgaon. He has been suspended with immediate effect under Rule 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1966, for alleged irregularities and abuse of office,” said Rishabh Gupta, Khandwa district collector. Mandloi said, “It was necessary to register a Samagra Id against every land parcel. I was posted there so I used my ID. I forgot to rectify the data.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More