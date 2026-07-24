Land near Mahakal Temple sold to firm linked to Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA, high court issues notice

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the state government and Ujjain administration officials for alleged sale of government land near famous Mahakal Temple to a company linked to Ujjain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chintamani Malviya. Malviya insisted the PIL was a “a political conspiracy”. (@drchintamani/X)

A division bench of judges Subodh Abhyankar and Alok Awasthi said, “Notice to be issued to respondents and the matter to come back in six weeks.”

Also Read | Congress demands SC probe into Ujjain land deals, takes ‘engine of loot’ dig at Mohan Yadav's Madhya Pradesh BJP govt

The court also allowed the petitioner’s counsel to file an application for impleadment of parties, including MLA Malviya, if desired.

The notice came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by Congress corporator Rajendra Kuwal, who alleged that 45,000 sq ft of government land, recorded in 1950 revenue records, was misrepresented as private property and sold to Utopia Hotel and Resorts Private Limited on March 2, for ₹3.82 crore. Malviya is listed as a partner in the company.

Kuwal claimed the land’s actual value is not less than ₹12 crore and that plans are underway to build a five-star hotel on the site, which currently serves as the parking facility for the Mahakal temple pilgrims.

Also Read | Delhi HC to hear petition seeking NIA probe into CJP protest violence: ‘So-called student agitation…’

Kuwal said that adjacent land parcels were declared government property by revenue authorities in November 2024. He lodged complaints with the chief secretary, the Lokayukta, and the Economic Offences Wing before filing the PIL on July 14.

The petition claimed that 1.877 hectares of land in Ujjain was recorded as government property in 1950. It alleged that subsequent transfers of the land to private individuals occurred without valid judicial or revenue orders, eventually leading to the sale to Utopia Hotel and Resorts in Ujjain.

Petitioner’s counsel Jayesh Gurnani argued before the court that the issue concerns rights of the devotees. “The devotees will not be benefited by the hotel. Presently, the land is being used as the Hariphatak parking facility for pilgrims.”

Also Read | Congress seeks judicial probe into MP's Ujjain land deals inked to CM Mohan Yadav's family

Malviya insisted the PIL was a “a political conspiracy”. “The courts will decide the matter. We purchased the land and paid for it; we have done nothing wrong,” he told reporters. Ujjain Divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh didn’t respond to requests for comment.