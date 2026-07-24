Delhi HC to hear petition seeking NIA probe into CJP protest violence: ‘So-called student agitation…’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a petition seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) student protest and the violence that erupted during its “Chalo Sansad” march to Parliament. Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Track the July 24 Jantar Mantar protests live here.

The court’s move comes a day after it sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on pleas seeking an inquiry into alleged police excesses during the demonstrations.

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The matter was mentioned before the court by advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for petitioner Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who urged the plea be taken up on Friday.

‘Alright, tomorrow’ Sinha submitted that the “so-called student agitation” had effectively “made the entire Delhi hostage” and that road blockades had inconvenienced residents.

The court said, “Alright, tomorrow.”

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In his petition, Aggarwal has sought a direction to NIA – the country’s premier counter-terrorism investigation agency – to take over all FIRs registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. The plea also seeks directions to authorities to identify all those allegedly responsible for acts of violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services, damage to public and private property and other offences committed during the protests, and to register appropriate criminal cases against them.