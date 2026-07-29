No Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Indian Embassy in US

There is no Pakistani Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in the US said on Wednesday, pointing out that the headline of a news report in a leading American daily was "misleading and incorrect". "Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the embassy said. (X/ @IndianEmbassyUS)

The news report in The New York Times referred to violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the Indian Embassy said.

It said the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been, are and will "always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

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"Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the embassy said.

According to the NYT report, quoting local officials and independent estimates, at least 30 people, including protesters, law enforcement personnel and bystanders, had died in clashes since early June and before Monday's latest round of violence.

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The Joint Awami Action Committee, a collective of activist groups, has been holding a series of protests in PoK since last month over 12 contentious seats of the so-called regional legislative assembly. It alleges that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing.

India has said that the ongoing mass protests in PoK are "the direct consequences of Pakistan's economic exploitation, its denial of the people's fundamental rights, and its administrative oppression."