US-Iran war LIVE: UAE halts Iran trade after missiles detected, Tehran denies claim; Trump claims Hormuz as US territory
US-Iran war LIVE: The UAE on Tuesday suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran after accusing Tehran of firing two ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a map that depicted the Strait of Hormuz as part of new American territory.
- 7 Mins agoEgypt says Iran-Oman agreement could open door to Iran-US deal
- 47 Mins agoIran rejects UAE statement on missile launches
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoWhy Trump 'threatened to bomb' Oman
- 9:21 AM IST, Aug 19Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists
- 9:05 AM IST, Aug 19No talks with Iran planned, says Trump amid deadlock
- 8:44 AM IST, Aug 19Oil prices jump for fourth straight day
- 8:25 AM IST, Aug 19‘Delusions of deluded man’: Iran on Trump claiming Hormuz as US territory
- 8:11 AM IST, Aug 19Trump claims Hormuz as 'new US territory'
- 8:07 AM IST, Aug 19Iran chief negotiator slams US officials over talks
- 8:03 AM IST, Aug 19Trump threatened to bomb Oman over Iran deal, says report
- 8:00 AM IST, Aug 19Iran rejects UAE's claim, denies firing
- 7:35 AM IST, Aug 19UAE suspends trade with Iran after missile threat
US-Iran war LIVE: The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards shipping in the Gulf. On Monday, the UAE’s defence ministry issued a warning over a missile threat to its territory for the first time in months....Read More
UAE detects Iranian missiles
The UAE said two ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran towards its territory.
"UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters," the ministry said, in a statement posted to social media.
In a later statement, the ministry said: "Assessments carried out showed that the two ballistic missiles detected coming from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea."
Iran rejects claim, denies firing at UAE
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the UAE's claim early on Wednesday that Tehran was responsible for the missile launches reported a day earlier.
In a statement, he said the UAE's "accusations" were "baseless".
Trump ‘threatened to bomb Oman’
US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman over its efforts to reach an agreement with Iran on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, two regional officials told Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the threat was made.
According to the report, the Trump administration has told Oman that it objects to certain provisions of the deal, which has not yet been announced. These include a proposal for Iran and Oman to jointly oversee the route used by ships leaving the strategically important passage, which is vital to global oil and natural gas supplies.
The officials were reportedly briefed on the US administration's position and its concerns over Oman's stance
Trump says no Iran talks planned
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was not engaged in any talks with Iran and that no discussions had been planned.
The statement came a day after Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the US and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations". Trump rejected that claim.
"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.
US-Iran war LIVE: Egypt says Iran-Oman agreement could open door to Iran-US deal
US-Iran war LIVE: Egypt's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the agreement between Iran and Oman could help Washington and Tehran "return to negotiations" and work towards a "comprehensive and permanent deal that addresses all concerns and enhances regional security and stability."
The ministry issued the statement following a meeting between Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty and Omani foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi. However, it made no mention of Trump's latest threat against Oman.
The 60-day negotiating period between the US and Iran ended this week, with no clear indication that the war is close to ending.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran rejects UAE statement on missile launches
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected early on Wednesday a statement by the UAE that said Iran was behind missiles launched against the Gulf country a day earlier.
He said in a statement the UAE's "accusations" were "baseless."
US-Iran war LIVE: Why Trump ‘threatened to bomb’ Oman
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman over its efforts to reach an agreement with Iran on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, two regional officials told Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the threat was made.
According to the report, the Trump administration has told Oman that it objects to certain provisions of the deal, which has not yet been announced. These include a proposal for Iran and Oman to jointly oversee the route used by ships leaving the strategically important passage, which is vital to global oil and natural gas supplies.
The US believes Oman has taken a softer approach in its negotiations with Iran and has raised objections to Oman's agreement to collect voluntary fees from vessels. The officials said Washington remains opposed even when the charges are linked to maritime security and environmental protection, the report said.
US-Iran war LIVE: Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists
US-Iran war LIVE:Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed, data showed on Wednesday, as most shipowners avoided the key waterway because of a lack of clear signalling on its reopening from a blockade during the Iran war.
Six commodity vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, Kpler data showed by 0258 GMT, down from nine a day earlier and below the 10-day daily average of 11.
(Reuters)
US-Iran war LIVE: No talks with Iran planned, says Trump amid deadlock
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was not engaged in any talks with Iran and that no discussions had been planned.
The statement came a day after Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the US and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations". Trump rejected that claim.
"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices jump for fourth straight day
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session, with Brent crude futures gaining 26 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $91.28 a barrel at 00:04 GMT (05:34 AM IST).
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also moved higher, adding 37 cents to reach $85.31 a barrel.
Growing doubts over a possible peace deal between the US and Iran have increased concerns about disruptions to oil supplies.
US-Iran war LIVE: ‘Delusions of deluded man’, says Iran on Trump claiming Hormuz as US territory
US-Iran war LIVE: As US President Donald Trump continued to claim control over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran responded to an AI-generated image he shared, depicting the strategic waterway as "NEW US Territory".
Tehran warned that the US President's claims would be “corrected” while describing them as delusions.
Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi shared the image in a post on X on Tuesday and called Trump a "deluded man".
"Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the eternal Persian Gulf, soon his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected or we will correct the delusions of this deluded man," Gharibabadi said in a post on X.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Hormuz as 'new US territory'
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a map that depicted the Strait of Hormuz as part of new American territory, taking another swipe at Tehran.
Notably, Trump has continued to push his threat to take control of the key energy route as the Iran war, now nearing six months, continues with no clear end in sight.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran chief negotiator slams US officials over talks
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf slammed senior US officials over Washington's approach to talks with Tehran, claiming that the US believes stronger economic or military pressure would push Iran to agree to concessions beyond the current deal.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf targeted US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US secretary of war Pete Hegseth, saying both were "way out of their league" in trying to pressure the Islamic Republic through economic and military means.
He said such measures would not persuade Tehran to accept any further concessions.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump threatened to bomb Oman over Iran deal, says report
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman over its efforts to reach an agreement with Iran on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, two regional officials told Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the threat was made.
According to the report, the Trump administration has told Oman that it objects to certain provisions of the deal, which has not yet been announced. These include a proposal for Iran and Oman to jointly oversee the route used by ships leaving the strategically important passage, which is vital to global oil and natural gas supplies.
The officials were reportedly briefed on the US administration's position and its concerns over Oman's stance.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran rejects UAE's claim, denies firing
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the UAE's claim early on Wednesday that Tehran was responsible for the missile launches reported a day earlier.
In a statement, he said the UAE's "accusations" were "baseless".
Baghaei "categorically rejected the United Arab Emirates' claim that Iran had launched a missile toward that country", calling it harmful to regional trust and security efforts.
US-Iran war LIVE: UAE suspends trade with Iran after missile threat
US-Iran war LIVE: The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards shipping in the Gulf.
On Monday, the UAE’s defence ministry issued a warning over a missile threat to its territory for the first time in months.
"UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters," the ministry said, in a statement posted to social media.