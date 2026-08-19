US-Iran war LIVE: UAE halts Iran trade after missiles detected, Tehran denies claim; Trump claims Hormuz as US territory

UAE detects Iranian missiles

The UAE said two ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran towards its territory.

"UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters," the ministry said, in a statement posted to social media.

In a later statement, the ministry said: "Assessments carried out showed that the two ballistic missiles detected coming from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea."

Iran rejects claim, denies firing at UAE

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the UAE's claim early on Wednesday that Tehran was responsible for the missile launches reported a day earlier.

In a statement, he said the UAE's "accusations" were "baseless".

Trump ‘threatened to bomb Oman’

US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman over its efforts to reach an agreement with Iran on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, two regional officials told Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the threat was made.

According to the report, the Trump administration has told Oman that it objects to certain provisions of the deal, which has not yet been announced. These include a proposal for Iran and Oman to jointly oversee the route used by ships leaving the strategically important passage, which is vital to global oil and natural gas supplies.

The officials were reportedly briefed on the US administration's position and its concerns over Oman's stance

Trump says no Iran talks planned

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was not engaged in any talks with Iran and that no discussions had been planned.

The statement came a day after Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the US and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations". Trump rejected that claim.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.