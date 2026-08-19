The wedding, secret lunch and Barcelona coup: How Rodri slipped from Real Madrid’s grasp

The confetti from Spain's FIFA World Cup triumph had barely settled this summer when speculation emerged that Golden Ball winner Rodri was expected to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid. The Spain captain had even described a move to the Santiago Bernabéu as a “dream move”. Spanish international footballer Rodri poses with a jersey bearing his name during his official presentation as FC Barcelona's new player on August 18 (AFP)

But plenty changed in the weeks that followed. Almost two months after Spain beat Argentina in New Jersey, Rodri officially signed for a new Spanish club, but it was not Real Madrid.

Barcelona beat their arch-rivals to secure the midfielder's signing from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth up to €76.5 million (£65.3 million; $87.8 million) including add-ons.

By late July, rumours surrounding Rodri's move to Madrid were gathering pace. According to sources who spoke to The Athletic, Real Madrid considered his arrival almost a done deal, despite the club having not yet established contact with Manchester City. There was a growing confidence within the Madrid camp that the transfer would eventually happen.

Around the same time, Rodri was holidaying on the picturesque Costa Brava, just a two-hour drive from Barcelona, where he was attending the wedding of Dani Codina, an old friend who is now Barcelona's chief of operations and player services.

Codina had previously worked at Manchester City in the same role, during which time he became close to Rodri, before returning to Spain in 2025.

Rodri had arrived in the area with time to unwind, but he also had a piece of business to take care of. That led him to a restaurant in Begur called Can Pitu, away from the usual hustle and bustle and, crucially, a place where he could meet someone discreetly.

According to The Athletic, Rodri had specifically sought “a discreet spot to meet somebody for lunch, emphasising that he absolutely had to go unnoticed”.

A few minutes after Rodri arrived, Barcelona sporting director Deco joined him.

Amid all the speculation about a move to Madrid, it was a potentially significant meeting, and one Rodri clearly did not want attracting attention.