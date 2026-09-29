AAP’s donations see 68% drop, CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, firm tied to MP who joined BJP among donors

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received ₹12.10 crore in contributions in the financial year 2025-26, according to its report submitted to the Election Commission. The amount was 68% lower than the ₹38.10 crore disclosed by the party in 2024-25. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is listed as making three contributions of ₹10,000 each. (ANI)

The report names Ashutosh Ranka, a former AAP spokesperson who is now a co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He contributed ₹21,100 to AAP during 2025-26, before taking up his position in the CJP.

The filing has 1,202 numbered entries. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is listed as making three contributions of ₹10,000 each.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi made 12 payments of ₹3,500 each, adding up to ₹42,000. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora made 12 payments of ₹10,000 each, taking his total contribution to ₹1.20 lakh.

AAP rebel who switched to BJP among donors Two donors accounted for most of the contributions. Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited gave ₹5 crore each, together making up nearly 83% of AAP’s disclosed contributions. The remaining donations added up to around ₹2.10 crore.

Trident Limited was founded by Rajinder Gupta, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025. However, he switched to the BJP earlier this year in a big rebellion led by seven AAP MPs.

The company’s ₹5-crore cheque was dated January 9, when Gupta was still with AAP. He joined the BJP in April 2026.

The latest contribution report covers the first full financial year after AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025. The party remains in power in Punjab, where Trident is based.

AAP’s contributions had risen to ₹38.10 crore in 2024-25 from ₹11.06 crore in 2023-24. Prudent Electoral Trust was the party’s biggest donor in 2024-25, contributing ₹16.40 crore.

BJP reported ₹ 5,717 crore in donations in 2024-25 The BJP’s contribution report for 2025-26 has not yet been published by the EC.

In 2024-25, the BJP reported ₹5,717.17 crore in contributions above ₹20,000, according to an analysis of Election Commission filings by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released in March.

Prudent Electoral Trust was the BJP’s biggest disclosed donor, contributing about ₹2,180.71 crore, while Progressive Electoral Trust gave another ₹757.62 crore.

How other regional parties fared The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which returned to power in Andhra Pradesh, reported ₹58.25 crore in contributions for 2025-26. This was lower than the ₹83.03 crore it reported a year earlier. Prudent Electoral Trust contributed ₹45 crore to the TDP, compared with ₹40 crore in 2024-25.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which lost power to the TDP, reported ₹24.31 crore in contributions, compared with around ₹140.04 crore in 2024-25. Goodwood Sanctuary Private Limited was its biggest donor in the latest filing, contributing ₹10 crore.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which lost power in Odisha in 2024, reported no contribution above ₹20,000 in its latest filing. It reported ₹60 crore in such contributions in 2024-25, with the money received in April and May 2024, before the election results were announced.

Political parties are required to disclose donors whose contributions exceed ₹20,000 in a financial year.