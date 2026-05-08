HC shields Punjab MP Rajinder Gupta’s Trident Group from sudden PPCB action

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday provided relief to the Trident Group, founded by Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta, by directing the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to provide a 30-day notice period before taking any coercive measures. Trident Group founder Rajinder Gupta, a prominent industrialist with a net worth exceeding ₹10,600 crore, was among seven AAP MPs who switched to the BJP on April 24. (HT file photo)

Disposing of a plea filed by the group’s managing director, Deepak Nanda, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry ruled that since the PPCB failed to demonstrate an emergency environmental threat or the presence of poisonous effluents, the company must be granted a reasonable opportunity to rectify any minor deficiencies.

The court clarified that the company remains at liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal should grievances arise from any future PPCB actions.

The legal battle follows a PPCB raid on the group’s Barnala unit on April 30, occurring just days after Gupta resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP. Gupta, a prominent industrialist with a net worth exceeding ₹10,600 crore, was among seven AAP MPs who defected on April 24.

In its petition, the company termed the sudden PPCB inspection “arbitrary and malafide,” arguing that the timing pointed to “extraneous and political considerations” linked to Gupta’s change in political affiliation.

Senior advocate Munisha Gandhi, representing the group, alleged procedural irregularities during the sample collection, noting that samples were not sealed in the presence of company representatives and no prior notice was served. She argued that the sudden shift in regulatory approach within a month of a clean inspection on April 13 suggested vendetta.

While the PPCB, represented by senior advocate DS Patwalia, dismissed the allegations as a “figment of imagination” and maintained that the visit was a routine statutory inspection, the court opted to mandate a notice period to ensure due process. Patwalia argued that the petition was premature as no adverse order had been passed, suggesting the company should instead be relegated to the National Green Tribunal. However, the bench concluded that in the absence of an immediate environmental crisis, the PPCB must afford the petitioner 30 days to address any findings before initiating closure or other coercive steps.

A detailed written order is awaited following the judgment delivered on Friday morning.