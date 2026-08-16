Your meditation does not have to be silent. A Buddhist monk explains why
According to a Buddhist monk you can use everyday sounds and interruptions into your meditation practice.
You may think meditation requires a quiet room, closed eyes and a mind free from distractions. But Buddhist monk Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche offers a different approach. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he explained that you can incorporate everyday sounds and interruptions into your meditation practice.
That idea can change how you approach meditation. You do not need to wait for the perfect moment or find complete silence before you begin. You can practise awareness while life continues around you.
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Let distractions become part of your practice
When you hear traffic, a conversation or someone watching videos nearby, you may instinctively try to block the sound. Mingyur suggests that you can take another approach.
“You can make everything support meditation,” he told The Guardian. He also said you can meditate “anytime, anywhere, with anything.”
You can start with sounds that feel easy to accept. Listen to music without judging it. Then try natural sounds such as birds or running water. As you become more comfortable, you can bring louder conversations or construction noise into your practice.
The goal is not to force yourself to enjoy the distraction. Instead, you can notice the sound, return your attention to it and allow your mind to settle.
What can you learn from uncomfortable emotions?
Mingyur also suggests that you do not always need to escape uncomfortable feelings. You may reach for your phone when boredom or loneliness appear, but he encourages you to sit with those feelings instead.
He describes difficult emotions as something you can explore rather than immediately push away.
You can try this when boredom appears. Put your phone aside for a few minutes. Notice what you feel in your body. Pay attention to your breathing. Instead of asking how quickly you can make the feeling disappear, ask what it might reveal about your current state.
This approach can also help you respond differently when anger appears. Mingyur suggests noticing the emotion before you react. He compares awareness with sunlight and emotional patterns with frost, saying that awareness can help those patterns melt without a fight.
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Build a daily practice, not a perfect routine
Mingyur describes Tibetan Buddhist practice through three ideas: view, meditation and application. View shapes your mindset, meditation helps you practise awareness, and application helps you build new habits.
You can bring this idea into your day through small actions. Notice something specific that you appreciate. Offer kindness to someone you usually find difficult. Take a few natural breaths before responding to anger.
You do not need to spend hours meditating to begin. You can use ordinary moments to practise awareness.
Mingyur also connects lasting happiness with breathing, love and compassion rather than constantly chasing new experiences. His approach suggests that you can work on your relationship with your thoughts and emotions instead of waiting for your surroundings to become perfect.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More