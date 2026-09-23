Pitru Paksha 2026: 10 lesser-known rules you should know before performing Shraddha, Tarpan and ancestor rituals

When you think of Pitru Paksha, you may immediately think of a few familiar practices: avoiding haircuts, not buying new clothes, staying away from celebrations and performing Shraddha for your ancestors. But the observance involves more than a list of things you should or should not do.

There are several traditional practices associated with Shraddha, Tarpan, food offerings, specific tithis, and the timing of ancestral rituals. Some of these customs may be familiar, while others are less widely known.

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Pitru Paksha 2026 will be observed from September 27 to October 10. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, families following these traditions should keep several guidelines in mind while performing Pitru-related rituals.

1. Don't pick just any day for Shraddha One common misconception is that you can perform Shraddha on any day during Pitru Paksha. Traditionally, Shraddha is performed according to the tithi, or lunar day, on which an ancestor passed away. So, rather than choosing a day simply because it is convenient, you should check the appropriate tithi for the departed family member. Following the relevant tithi is considered an important part of the traditional practice.

2. Chaturdashi Shraddha has a specific purpose Not every ancestor's Shraddha is traditionally performed on Chaturdashi. According to traditional beliefs, Chaturdashi is particularly associated with people who died due to accidents, violence or weapons. For other deaths, families generally follow the tithi corresponding to the date of death.

3. Don't know the death tithi? Amavasya can help What happens if you do not remember the exact tithi on which an ancestor passed away? This is where Sarvapitri Amavasya, the final day of Pitru Paksha, becomes significant. Traditionally, this day is considered suitable for performing Shraddha for ancestors whose exact death tithi is unknown or whose Shraddha could not be performed on their designated tithi. For families who do not have the exact date of an ancestor's death, this day can hold particular importance.

4. Dwadashi is traditionally associated with Sanyasis Dwadashi during Pitru Paksha has a specific place in some traditional practices. It is traditionally associated with Sanyasis, saints and monks. If someone in your family had taken Sannyasa, this tithi is considered significant for performing their Shraddha.

5. Why do many people avoid new beginnings? Pitru Paksha is traditionally viewed as a period dedicated to remembering and honoring ancestors rather than celebrating major milestones or starting something new.

Because of this, many families choose to avoid activities such as: Starting a new business

Buying expensive or luxury items

Moving into a new home

Planning weddings or major celebrations The idea is to keep the focus on remembrance, gratitude and family roots during this period.

6. Why is the Peepal tree considered important? You may have seen people light a diya near a Peepal tree during Pitru Paksha and wondered about its significance. In traditional Hindu practices, the Peepal tree is considered spiritually important. In some traditions, lighting a diya, offering prayers and performing pradakshina around the tree are believed to help address Pitru-related concerns, including Pitru Dosha. These practices are rooted in traditional belief and may vary among families and communities.

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7. The timing of Shraddha matters Shraddha is traditionally not only about what you offer but also when you offer it. Shraddha and Tarpan are generally performed during the daytime. Kutup Muhurat, a period around midday, is considered an important time for Shraddha rituals in traditional practice. The rituals are generally completed before sunset. If you are following a specific family tradition, the exact timing may also depend on the local Panchang and the guidance your family follows.

8. Shraddha is performed for departed ancestors This may seem obvious, but it is an important part of understanding the ritual. Shraddha is traditionally performed for ancestors who have passed away. Offerings specifically meant for departed ancestors are therefore not intended for living family members. Keeping this distinction in mind can help you understand the ritual's purpose rather than treating it as simply another religious offering.

9. Why do people feed crows, cows and dogs? Feeding a crow is a familiar practice during Pitru Paksha in many Hindu households. But why is the crow considered significant? According to traditional belief, the crow is associated with ancestors. Offering food to a crow is therefore seen as a symbolic way of offering food to the departed. Cows and dogs are also traditionally fed during Pitru Paksha. For many families, these practices go beyond feeding animals. They are viewed as acts of seva, gratitude and remembrance.

10. Gajachhaya Yoga is a lesser-known Pitru Paksha concept Gajachhaya Yoga is one of the lesser-known concepts associated with Pitru Paksha. Traditionally, it is described as a specific combination involving Trayodashi Tithi and the Moon in Magha Nakshatra. According to traditional beliefs, performing Shraddha during this period is considered particularly significant. Its spiritual importance is sometimes compared with the significance of performing ancestral rites at Gaya, one of the major pilgrimage destinations associated with Pitru rituals.

Pitru Paksha 2026: Simple Do's and Don'ts What you can do Feed a crow, cow or dog.

Offer water and black sesame as part of the Tarpan.

Keep your home clean and peaceful.

Donate food, clothes or money to someone in need.

Perform Tarpan according to your family tradition.

Take time to remember your ancestors and offer prayers. What many families traditionally avoid Cutting hair and nails during Pitru Paksha.

Buying gold, vehicles or other expensive new items.

Eating non-vegetarian food or consuming alcohol.

Holding weddings and major celebrations.

Engaging in unnecessary arguments, negativity or conflict. If you have begun a specific Pitru ritual, it is generally advisable to follow it according to the tradition you are observing rather than mixing practices from different customs.

The real meaning of Pitru Paksha Pitru Paksha is not simply about following a long list of dos and don'ts. At its heart, the observance is about remembering ancestors, expressing gratitude for what you have received from previous generations and acknowledging the family roots that connect you to the past.

For many families, the rituals offer a dedicated period to pause and remember those who came before them. Understanding the meaning behind these customs can make the observance feel more personal than simply following rules mechanically.

This Pitru Paksha, if you are observing the period, take time to remember your ancestors and reflect on the traditions you follow. For many people, the observance is ultimately an expression of faith, gratitude and remembrance.

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Disclaimer: The practices and beliefs mentioned in this article are based on traditional Hindu customs and may vary across families, regions and communities. They should be understood as matters of religious and cultural belief rather than scientifically established practices.