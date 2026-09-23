Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make popcorn 3 ways: peri peri, cheese and caramel
Popcorn is one of the simplest snacks to prepare to deal with cravings on different occasions; Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy recipe to make it in three ways.
Whether it is for a movie, a sports match, or just midnight cravings, popcorn is the simplest snack to prepare and enjoy. And in his blog, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe to prepare it in three different ways, starting with the same classic popcorn.
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All three of them can be prepared in around 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for popcorn 3 ways
- 2 cups dried corn kernels
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 3 tablespoons butter
- Salt to taste
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 1½ tablespoons peri peri spice mix
- 1½ tablespoons cheese powder
- ½ teaspoon dried mixed herbs
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a pan, add dried corn kernels and one and a half tablespoons butter, mix well, cover with the lid and cook till the corn kernels pop. Add salt and toss well.
- Divide the popcorn into three equal portions.
- To make peri peri popcorn, take one portion of popcorn in a bowl, add half a tablespoon of melted butter and peri peri spice mix and mix well.
- To make cheese popcorn, take another portion of popcorn in a second bowl, add half a tablespoon of melted butter, cheese powder and dried mixed herbs and mix well.
- To make caramel popcorn, heat another pan. Into the pan, add brown sugar, and once it starts to melt, add one and a half tablespoons of butter, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt, then mix well.
- Add baking soda and mix. Add the third portion of popcorn into the pan and mix well. Allow to cool down to room temperature.
- Transfer the three popcorns into three separate serving bowls and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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