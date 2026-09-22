Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe to turn gobi stems into delicious pakode: Step-by-step preparation

If you hate letting any part of the vegetable go to waste, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect recipe for you. We usually use only the florets after buying a cauliflower, but the chef shared how we can turn the stem, which is typically thrown away, into delicious, crispy fritters with his gobi ke danthal ke pakode recipe.

Also Read | Craving for some bhel puri? Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make it at home, along with three different chutneys

Describing the dish in his blog, the chef stated, “Yet another excellent example of taste from waste. Instead of discarding the cauliflower stems, use them with some other simple ingredients to make super tasty pakode, which you will want to enjoy all the time.”

The recipe requires prep time of approximately 20 minutes and cooking time of another 15 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for gobi stem pakode 1 medium cauliflower (gobi)

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

½ teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

¾ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons rice flour

¾ cup gram flour (besan)

Oil for deep frying

Green chutney for serving

Method of preparation Separate the cauliflower florets from the stems. Use the florets in some other dish. Remove the leaves from the stems. Take water in a bowl and wash the stems thoroughly. Spread them on a kitchen towel and pat them dry. Chop them into small cubes and transfer them to a bowl. Add onion, crushed coriander seeds, coriander leaves, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, rice flour and gram flour and mix well. Add two to three tablespoons of water and mix well. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Drop small portions of the prepared mixture and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.