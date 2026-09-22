Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe to turn gobi stems into delicious pakode: Step-by-step preparation
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor turns kitchen waste into a delicious snack with his gobi ke danthal ke pakode recipe.
If you hate letting any part of the vegetable go to waste, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect recipe for you. We usually use only the florets after buying a cauliflower, but the chef shared how we can turn the stem, which is typically thrown away, into delicious, crispy fritters with his gobi ke danthal ke pakode recipe.
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Describing the dish in his blog, the chef stated, “Yet another excellent example of taste from waste. Instead of discarding the cauliflower stems, use them with some other simple ingredients to make super tasty pakode, which you will want to enjoy all the time.”
The recipe requires prep time of approximately 20 minutes and cooking time of another 15 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for gobi stem pakode
1 medium cauliflower (gobi)
1 medium onion, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds
2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
½ teaspoon coriander powder
½ teaspoon cumin powder
¾ teaspoon red chilli powder
½ teaspoon turmeric powder
Salt to taste
2-3 tablespoons rice flour
¾ cup gram flour (besan)
Oil for deep frying
Green chutney for serving
Method of preparation
- Separate the cauliflower florets from the stems. Use the florets in some other dish. Remove the leaves from the stems.
- Take water in a bowl and wash the stems thoroughly. Spread them on a kitchen towel and pat them dry.
- Chop them into small cubes and transfer them to a bowl. Add onion, crushed coriander seeds, coriander leaves, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, rice flour and gram flour and mix well. Add two to three tablespoons of water and mix well.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Drop small portions of the prepared mixture and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Transfer into a serving bowl and serve hot with green chutney.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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