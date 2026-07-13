Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to clean gobhi + an easy cauliflower popcorn recipe
Cauliflowers often have pests hiding in them during the rainy season. Ranveer Brar shows how to clean them well and turn them into delicious gobi popcorn.
Gobi (cauliflower) pakoras on a rainy day are a match made in heaven. But before cooking the vegetable, it is important to first clean it properly, especially in a season when pests and insects often find shelter in such vegetables.
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Taking to Instagram on July 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared the trick to get rid of pests from cauliflower with ease.
In his words, “In a bowl, mix salt and water. Then add the cut florets of cauliflower into the water. Let it soak and then rinse it in the water before taking it out. The benefit of soaking in salt water is that the pests that are often present in the vegetable, especially in the monsoon season, come out.”
“And it is not just cauliflowers that need this treatment. If one is cooking with broccoli and cabbage in winter, which sometimes contain pests as well, the same treatment can be used to get rid of them.”
In his blog, the chef also shared an easy recipe to make gobi popcorn, which is the perfect indulgent snack for the stormy season. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.
Ingredients for gobi popcorn
For cleaning cauliflower
- 1 medium Cauliflower, cut into small-sized florets
- Salt as required
- Water as required
For coating
- 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp Cornstarch
- 1 tbsp Refined flour
- Cleaned cauliflower
For batter
- ¼ cup Refined flour
- ½ cup Cornstarch
- Salt to taste
- ⅓ cup Water
- Coated cauliflower
For gobi popcorn
- Fried cauliflower
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Black peppercorns, crushed
- ½ tsp dried Oregano
- ½ tsp Chilli flakes
Method of preparation
For cleaning cauliflower
- In a bowl, add cauliflower, salt to taste, water as required and leave it aside for a while.
- Strain the cauliflower and keep it aside for further use.
For coating
- In a bowl, add cauliflower, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, cornstarch, refined flour and dry coat it well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For batter
- In a bowl, add refined flour, cornstarch, salt to taste, water and make a smooth batter.
- Add coated cauliflower and coat it well.
- Take a kadai, add oil, once it’s hot, drop coated cauliflower and fry them until golden in colour on medium flame.
- Transfer it to an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use.
For gobi popcorn
- Add fried cauliflowers into hot oil and fry them on high flames for a second time until crispy.
- Transfer it to a bowl, sprinkle some salt to taste, crushed black peppercorns, oregano, chilli flakes and toss it well.
- Transfer it to a serving dish and serve hot with mint mayo or tomato ketchup.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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