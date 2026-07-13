Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to clean gobhi + an easy cauliflower popcorn recipe

Gobi (cauliflower) pakoras on a rainy day are a match made in heaven. But before cooking the vegetable, it is important to first clean it properly, especially in a season when pests and insects often find shelter in such vegetables. Ranveer Brar shows how to clean cauliflower in the monsoon. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on July 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared the trick to get rid of pests from cauliflower with ease.

In his words, “In a bowl, mix salt and water. Then add the cut florets of cauliflower into the water. Let it soak and then rinse it in the water before taking it out. The benefit of soaking in salt water is that the pests that are often present in the vegetable, especially in the monsoon season, come out.”

“And it is not just cauliflowers that need this treatment. If one is cooking with broccoli and cabbage in winter, which sometimes contain pests as well, the same treatment can be used to get rid of them.”