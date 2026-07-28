This secret garden restaurant serves a South America-inspired menu and makes you forget you’re in Bengaluru

You don’t merely stumble into The Azulian House — you are led. Past the grand gates of The Leela Palace on HAL Airport Road, past the velvet-draped Sabyasachi boutique where brides linger over heirlooms, and into a Bengaluru that feels entirely reset. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world One moment, you are amidst the city’s high-velocity tech corridors; the next, you are seated beneath a lush botanical canopy at a mosaic-tiled table, surrounded by striped chairs and the seductive, zesty drift of citrus from the kitchen. This isn't just a meal. It is an invitation to a botanist’s private sanctuary — one who happens to be Peruvian, cooks over open flames, and possesses an undeniable affinity for agave.

Step into The Azulian House — where hand-painted floral ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and stained-glass light set the mood. The botanical haven indoors features detailed wallpaper and curated shelves. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

Where Lima meets the ‘Garden City’ Unveiled in May 2026, The Azulian House — The Leela Palace Bengaluru’s newest address — was conceived with an ambitious brief: filter the coastal, Andean, and Amazonian landscapes of Peru through Bengaluru’s storied 'Garden City' identity. The result? A sanctuary of slow, ingredient-led dining led by chef Zafar and his team, grounded in smoke, fermentation, and vibrant botanicals.

Intimate corners and jewel-toned light make every seat in The Azulian House feel like a private sanctuary. Don't miss 'The Lab' (top) — where a sleek marble bar meets an ambitious, agave-focused mixology program. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The venue unfolds across distinct moodscapes ‘The Orchard’ is an alfresco, sun-dappled courtyard reminiscent of a secret garden in Lima, where edible herbs grow beside your table, and vintage blue glassware catches the light. ‘The Living Room’ is designed for lingering conversations under emerald walls, a crystal chandelier, and a hand-painted floral ceiling that reveals itself upon second glance. With stained-glass doors casting jewel-toned light across embroidered tapestries, painted tigers, and art deco lanterns, the ambience indoors evokes a vintage soiree. ‘The Lab’ is the heart of The Azulian House’s mixology. Mint-green panelling and sleek marble set the backdrop for one of the city’s most sophisticated, agave-focused programs — where spirits mirror the kitchen’s focus on complex, hyper-fresh flavour.

Your passport to Peru: At The Azulian House, you can dine against the sun-dappled courtyard; the warm panisse topped with melting burrata was one of my favourites. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The menu: a study in smoke, citrus and patience While an à la carte journey is available, letting the kitchen steer via the tasting menu is where the true narrative unfolds. The standouts for me were: ⦿ Signature guacamole: accompanied by crisp corn tortillas and cassava chips, this iteration transcended expectations. Infused with aji amarillo and an elusive whisper of maple wood smoke, it struck an intoxicating balance of bright, creamy, and earthy tones. ⦿ Panisse with burrata and tomatoes: warm chickpea flour cakes paired with melting burrata, tomato essence, chipotle, smoked pepper salsa, and a swipe of Kalamata olive. An effortless bridge between Peru and the Mediterranean. ⦿ Champola de tamarindo: a masterclass from the zero-proof bar featuring tamarind, jaggery, and lime leaf. It was tangy, herbal, and intensely refreshing against the afternoon warmth. ⦿ Dark Ecuador chocolate mousse: artfully styled like fine jewellery, it featured rich brownie cubes, caramel, a quenelle of ice cream, and a gossamer-thin tuile that shattered effortlessly.

High ceilings, embroidered tapestries, and botanical accents define the elegant dining space at The Azulian House; the chargrilled communal platter featured grilled halloumi, roasted vegetables, plantain chips, and vibrant chimichurri. (Pics: The Azulian House and Sanya Panwar)

Chef Neeraj’s curated picks Mid-service, chef Neeraj Singh shared the dishes that define the soul of their menu: ⦿ Cilantro barley risotto: built on garlicy, slow-cooked barley infused with parmesan cheese, it delivered a savoury dish that somehow felt both traditional and thoroughly modern. ⦿ Latin American classics: for non-vegetarians, the chicken coxinha and the signature pan-seared sea bass remain absolute non-negotiables, the chef shared.

Chef picks: slow-cooked cilantro barley risotto' may I add that the dark Ecuador chocolate mousse, layered with rich brownie cubes, was pure edible art. So good. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

What else I ate Designed for communal dining, the shared platter arrived alongside ceramic bowls of house-made salsas and chargrilled sourdough paired with herb butter, sunflower seeds, and an irresistible signature chutney. Highlighting the grills, the roasted portobello offered the rich, satisfying texture of a prime cut, served alongside charred leeks, and a delicious chimichurri. Equally compelling were the fire-kissed fresh shiitake and morel mushrooms, the grilled halloumi, and a bright, refreshing roasted beet salad crowned with orange and pepitas.

A table laden with South American soul at The Azulian House: from guacamole, fresh sourdough, and house-made dips to refreshing drinks served in traditional black vessels. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The essence of quiet luxury What sets The Azulian House apart is its refusal to merely copy South American dining; it thoughtfully translates it. The open-fire cooking, delicate fermentations, and lingering smoke aren't theatrics — they are evidence of patience. At The Azulian House, there are no hovering servers or distracting neon signs. Instead, you'll find natural light, tailored hospitality, and a menu that quietly asks you to slow down. It is, quite simply, the art of being in Bengaluru while feeling worlds away.