This secret garden restaurant serves a South America-inspired menu and makes you forget you’re in Bengaluru
Want South American flavours without leaving Bengaluru? Try The Azulian House at The Leela Palace. Stunning decor. Fresh food. Dishes you won’t find elsewhere.
You don’t merely stumble into The Azulian House — you are led. Past the grand gates of The Leela Palace on HAL Airport Road, past the velvet-draped Sabyasachi boutique where brides linger over heirlooms, and into a Bengaluru that feels entirely reset. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world
One moment, you are amidst the city’s high-velocity tech corridors; the next, you are seated beneath a lush botanical canopy at a mosaic-tiled table, surrounded by striped chairs and the seductive, zesty drift of citrus from the kitchen.
This isn't just a meal.
It is an invitation to a botanist’s private sanctuary — one who happens to be Peruvian, cooks over open flames, and possesses an undeniable affinity for agave.
Where Lima meets the ‘Garden City’
Unveiled in May 2026, The Azulian House — The Leela Palace Bengaluru’s newest address — was conceived with an ambitious brief: filter the coastal, Andean, and Amazonian landscapes of Peru through Bengaluru’s storied 'Garden City' identity.
The result?
A sanctuary of slow, ingredient-led dining led by chef Zafar and his team, grounded in smoke, fermentation, and vibrant botanicals.
The venue unfolds across distinct moodscapes
‘The Orchard’ is an alfresco, sun-dappled courtyard reminiscent of a secret garden in Lima, where edible herbs grow beside your table, and vintage blue glassware catches the light.
‘The Living Room’ is designed for lingering conversations under emerald walls, a crystal chandelier, and a hand-painted floral ceiling that reveals itself upon second glance. With stained-glass doors casting jewel-toned light across embroidered tapestries, painted tigers, and art deco lanterns, the ambience indoors evokes a vintage soiree.
‘The Lab’ is the heart of The Azulian House’s mixology. Mint-green panelling and sleek marble set the backdrop for one of the city’s most sophisticated, agave-focused programs — where spirits mirror the kitchen’s focus on complex, hyper-fresh flavour.
The menu: a study in smoke, citrus and patience
While an à la carte journey is available, letting the kitchen steer via the tasting menu is where the true narrative unfolds.
The standouts for me were:
⦿ Signature guacamole: accompanied by crisp corn tortillas and cassava chips, this iteration transcended expectations. Infused with aji amarillo and an elusive whisper of maple wood smoke, it struck an intoxicating balance of bright, creamy, and earthy tones.
⦿ Panisse with burrata and tomatoes: warm chickpea flour cakes paired with melting burrata, tomato essence, chipotle, smoked pepper salsa, and a swipe of Kalamata olive. An effortless bridge between Peru and the Mediterranean.
⦿ Champola de tamarindo: a masterclass from the zero-proof bar featuring tamarind, jaggery, and lime leaf. It was tangy, herbal, and intensely refreshing against the afternoon warmth.
⦿ Dark Ecuador chocolate mousse: artfully styled like fine jewellery, it featured rich brownie cubes, caramel, a quenelle of ice cream, and a gossamer-thin tuile that shattered effortlessly.
Chef Neeraj’s curated picks
Mid-service, chef Neeraj Singh shared the dishes that define the soul of their menu:
⦿ Cilantro barley risotto: built on garlicy, slow-cooked barley infused with parmesan cheese, it delivered a savoury dish that somehow felt both traditional and thoroughly modern.
⦿ Latin American classics: for non-vegetarians, the chicken coxinha and the signature pan-seared sea bass remain absolute non-negotiables, the chef shared.
What else I ate
Designed for communal dining, the shared platter arrived alongside ceramic bowls of house-made salsas and chargrilled sourdough paired with herb butter, sunflower seeds, and an irresistible signature chutney.
Highlighting the grills, the roasted portobello offered the rich, satisfying texture of a prime cut, served alongside charred leeks, and a delicious chimichurri. Equally compelling were the fire-kissed fresh shiitake and morel mushrooms, the grilled halloumi, and a bright, refreshing roasted beet salad crowned with orange and pepitas.
The essence of quiet luxury
What sets The Azulian House apart is its refusal to merely copy South American dining; it thoughtfully translates it. The open-fire cooking, delicate fermentations, and lingering smoke aren't theatrics — they are evidence of patience.
At The Azulian House, there are no hovering servers or distracting neon signs. Instead, you'll find natural light, tailored hospitality, and a menu that quietly asks you to slow down. It is, quite simply, the art of being in Bengaluru while feeling worlds away.
What you need to know
⦿ Location: The Azulian House, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, 23 HAL Old Airport Rd, Kodihalli
⦿ Hours: Sunday to Thursday (11 am – 11 pm) | Friday and Saturday (11 am – 1 am)
⦿ Price for two: approximately ₹2,000 (without alcohol) and ₹3,000 (with alcohol)
⦿ Pro tip: request an outdoor table near the botanical garden for sunlit lunches; opt for 'The Living Room' beneath the painted ceiling for intimate dinners. Reservations are highly recommended for weekend service.
The author was hosted by The Azulian House upon editorial invitation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More