Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

In a February 2023 Instagram post shared by Architectural Digest India, Sabyasachi gave a tour of his palatial mansion in Kolkata, and to call it stunning would be an understatement. The 7,250-square-foot residence is layered with art, antiques, textiles , furniture, and a riot of colours. Let's take a look inside.

When it comes to the Indian fashion scene, there are a league of designers without whom talking about it would be quite incomplete, and one of them is Sabyasachi Mukherjee . The iconic fashion designer made a name for himself with jaw-dropping creations, including lehengas, jewellery, sarees, and more. Therefore, it is no surprise that his home also reflects his avant-garde style.

Sabyaachi embraces maximalism with the decor for his home in Kolkata. While many today follow minimalist white walls and matching marble flooring throughout their home, Sabyasachi chooses to decorate the walls with vibrant wallpapers that make you feel as if you are in a tropical wonderland or a lush green forest. As for the floor, the mix of muted wooden and marble flooring calms the beautiful colours of the decor.

The maximalist decor The mansion is surrounded by lush greenery via a blooming garden featuring about 4,000 plants. The 7,250-square-foot house also includes typical grand-celebrity-home elements, such as crystal chandeliers, a breakfast room-cum-conservatory, a lavish dining area, countless art pieces collected over the years that decorate the walls and cabinets, plush sofas and armchairs, and a stunning bath.

According to AD India, Sabysachi converted the guest bedrooms into a series of walk-in closets, a shoe room, and a jaw-dropping bathroom with a chandelier as large as the tub beneath it – larger-than-life decor for a man who defines Indian fashion.

Explaining his choice behind choosing a maximalist decor and how he managed to pull it off, the designer revealed, “Though I am a minimalist at heart, my outward physical manifestation is that of a maximalist. One has seen proof enough in all my retail stores. The trick to doing beautiful cluttered homes lies in the art of clever layering—and also stocking up on art, antiques, bric-a-brac, textiles, furniture, and kooky curios that can be gloriously assembled.”

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is an Indian fashion designer, jewellery designer, retailer and couturier from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. He graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kolkata, with top honours. After rejecting job offers from the top designers in India at the time, he founded his luxury fashion house.